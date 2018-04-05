Women accountants set Osun schools agog with career, motivational talks

The Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN) has extended its culture of professionalism and career development to schools in Osun State in a bid to inspire a better career choice among students.

The Osun State Chapter of the NGO, which is a women wing of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAN), recently organised a one-day conference in six selected schools in the “catch them young” spirit to raise chartered accountants through ICAN.

Hundreds of the members of SWAN who were all chartered accountants, academics, eminent dignitaries from different walks of life attended the programme.

The high points of the event included career and motivational talks, symposium as well as quiz competition.

Chairperson of the Osun State Chapter, Mrs. Aderonke Akeredolu said the conference was intended to inspire the students to make good career choice, especially in accountancy and financial management and pursue the dream to become chartered accountants through the ICAN.

She stressed that the students, being the leaders of tomorrow, needed an effective career counselling and academic programmes that could spur them into taking a career that would help them to contribute to nation building.

She added that the programme was part of the activities lined up to mark the 40th anniversary of SWAN in April.

The event was held in three centres, including Ile-Ife, Ilesa and Osogbo. In Ile-Ife, five schools took part. Among them are Obafemi Awolowo University International School, which came first in the quiz competition, Henry-Alex Duduyemi Memorial College came second while Ambassadors College came third. Others were Oduduwa College and Seventh Day Adventist School.

In Ilesa, five schools participated. They are Iloko Model College which came first in the quiz competition, United Anglican Methodist Secondary School emerged second while Porter and Clay School clinched the third position. Others were Ilesa Grammar School and Saint Margaret School.

In Osogbo, six schools took part. They include Adventist High School which came first in the quiz competition, Roseful International School emerged second and Gray’s High School took third.

Others included Ataoja High School, Islamic College and Ebunoluwa International School.

In addition to the selected schools that participated in the competition, 17 other schools attended the programme with about 400 students in attendance.

A trophy each was presented to schools that emerged first, second and third, while the three contestants among the participants were given customized gifts with certificates. Others received certificates of attendance.

Mrs Akeredolu presented the trophy to the deserving schools at the Ile-Ife centre.

The career talk was delivered by the Director, ICAN Students’ Affairs Department, OAU, Ile-Ife, Wole Bodunde, at the three centres, while the motivational talks were given by JAMB Registrar, Professor Dibu Ojerinde, Mr. Afolabi Igbaraola and Dr Mrs Onongha from Osun State University (Uniosun) at the Ile-Ife, Ilesa and Osogbo centres respectively.

The quiz competition was conducted by Mr. Adedeji Olusegun for the Ile-Ife centre and Dr Ajeigbe from Obafemi Awolowo University for the Ilesa and Osogbo centres.

The National SWAN Chairperson, Mrs. Folake Onabolu, presented trophies and special gifts to deserving students.

Mrs. Akeredolu explained the rationale behind the conference.

“Though it is a part of our 40th anniversary celebration in April, we decided to use the occasion to add value to the young ones in school. Our passion is to ensure that the young students become chartered accountants even while they are in school. SWAN, with the assistance of guidance counsellors, encouraged those that participated in the programme during the career and motivational talks to achieve the dream. It’s one of the major reasons we invited the schools to participate in the programme.

“We have three undergraduates from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who are already chartered accountants. SWAN encouraged them to achieve this.

“This is the same dream we are using this platform to help many other students achieve while they are still in because it is achievable.

“Interestingly, some state governors, through their Ministries of Education, have written to us (SWAN) to extend the “catch them young” programme to their schools to enable their students develop passion for ICAN programme and become chartered accountants even while they are still in school.

National Chairperson, Mrs. Folake Onabolu, also explained the reason for organising the programme:

“SWAN was established in April 1978 and will clock 40 years in April this year. That was why we flagged off celebration in October last year during the accountants conference in Abuja. Several of our members who are all chartered accountants came from different parts of the federation to participate in the event. The wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, was our special guest of honour. We held symposiums, career and motivational talks as well as quiz competitions for students of selected schools in the spirit of “catch them young” to choose and build a career in Accountancy through ICAN so that they can become chartered accountants.”

On what average Nigerians must do to overcome economic recession completely, Mrs Onabolu said: “Recession is a global phenomenon. All we need to do is try to minimise the impact of the pang. We all should put our hands together to contribute to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP). Everybody in his or her little corner should do something to contribute to the economy and nation building. It is everybody’s responsibility to do so.”

A facilitator, Dr Joyce Shugaba of the Guidance and Counselling Department, Osun State University, Osogbo said SWAN has been able to set a good legacy for the young ones who seek career guidance in Accountancy right from secondary school.

“I urge them to continue with the “catch them young” culture and spread the programme to different parts of the state,” she said.

This will help the youth who are the leaders of tomorrow to become chartered accountants, fit in properly into the society and contribute meaningfully to nation building, especially in the area of economic development.”

Two undergraduates from Obafemi Awolowo University who have already qualified as chartered accountants also spoke to Daily Sun. Twenty-six-year-old Abayomi Okunola, a 400 Level student, said: “I qualified as a chartered accountant when I was in 300 Level, after passing all my ICAN exams. I started the course in 2014 and qualified in 2017. I had a vision to be an accountant right from secondary school. That was why I choose Accounting as my course in OAU. With the encouragement by SWAN, I was able to enroll for ICAN professional exams and that was it.”

On his dream job, he said: “I want to be a tax consultant because I am a tax enthusiast. I have so much interest in taxation because it is a revenue generation platform to develop the nation’s economy. With my ICAN certificate, I have an edge over those that have BSc certificates in Accounting. So, I am sure of getting a job easily God willing.”

Damilare Abdullahi, a 26-year-old 300 Level student, said: “I started the course in March 2015 and qualified in May 2017. I never thought of ICAN until I finished secondary school. SWAN also played a lot of roles in encouraging us. Here I am today as a chartered accountant. “ Azeez Taiwo, 20, who is also in 300 Level, and on the verge of qualifying, said: “I am about to qualify. I am in the final stage of the ICAN professional exams. By the grace of God I will qualify this year. I like to commend SWAN for their encouragement by catching us young to become chartered accountants. It is a part of their efforts for nation building. More powers to their elbows.”