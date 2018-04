A U.S. federal law enforcement official told The Daily Beast that a woman shot her boyfriend at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California on Tuesday.

The assailant is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, San Bruno police chief Ed Barberini told reporters.

#UPDATE: Area hospitals report receiving patients amid active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno. https://t.co/Osuhiugurs pic.twitter.com/3OElGRJ47e — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) April 3, 2018

Four people were transported to hospitals for “gunshot related injuries,” Barberini said. More than 1,000 workers are on the YouTube campus, according to parent company Google.

_____________

Daily Beast