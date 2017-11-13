Woman nabbed for inflicting deep cuts on 8-year-old stepdaughter 

The Sun News
From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have nabbed one Rose James Michael for allegedly inflicting deep and life-threatening cuts on the hands and thigh of her eight-year-old step daughter, Blessing. She allegedly lacerated her with a razor. 

The suspect, according to a statement by the Ogun State Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state, following a complaint by her husband, James Michael.

James, Oyeyemi explained, had reported at Ogijo Police Division that his wife called him on phone while at work complaining that Blessing beat her own little daughter and injured her on the leg. She, therefore, threatened to injure Blessing in return.

According to the PPRO, Blessing’s father said that despite pleading with his wife to wait for his return to ascertain what actually happened, she went ahead to inflict deep cuts on the little girl’s two hands and thigh with razor lade.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ogijo, SP Tijani Muhammed, detailed detectives to arrest the suspect. On interrogation, Oyeyemi said the suspect confessed to the offence but blamed it on the devil. 

According him, Rose claimed not to know what came over her before she inflicted life threatening injuries on her step daughter, who has been on admission at a private hospital in Ogijo.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labor unit of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect.

He, equally, warned that the command would not tolerate any act of wickedness in whatever form.  

