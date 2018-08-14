– The Sun News
BENIN

Woman collapses at Benin Airport while awaiting Atiku

— 14th August 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An aged woman identified as Grace Osagie, reportedly  collapsed, on Tuesday, at the Benin Airport while waiting for the arrival of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to an eyewitness, the woman suddenly slumped while standing under the sun alongside other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful who came to the airport in their large number to welcome the former Vice President who is a presidential aspirant of the party.

The incident drew the attention of sympathisers who came to the rescue of the woman.‎ The sympathisers immediately poured water on her in a bid to revive her.

They also made concerted effort to find out the group she came with to the Airport.

The woman reportedly eventually regained herself in a short while but could not stand on her feet.

She later introduced herself as “Mrs. Grace Osagie and I live at No 11, 2nd Victory, New Benin”.

