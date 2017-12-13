The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - Security high as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa communities
13th December 2017 - ‎Fayose accuses Ekiti CP of alleged cover-up of killer customs officer
13th December 2017 - France proposes age-of-consent rule for Facebook users
13th December 2017 - Woman bites Ikeja Electric workers over power disconnection
13th December 2017 - Absence of DSS stalls hearing on Wike’s suit against IGP, others
13th December 2017 - AU disputes claims of rights violations by its troops in Somalia
13th December 2017 - Christmas: Gov. Ugwuanyi offers free ride to Enugu indigenes
13th December 2017 - Bauchi gov’s wife distributes delivery kits pregnant women, nutritional meals malnourished children
13th December 2017 - Buhari re-election, a done deal – Gov. Al-makura
13th December 2017 - ACF urges FG to probe fuel scarcity
Home / National / Woman bites Ikeja Electric workers over power disconnection

Woman bites Ikeja Electric workers over power disconnection

— 13th December 2017

A 28-year-old trader, Kemi Shopade, who allegedly assaulted two Ikeja Electric workers that wanted to disconnect her electricity wire, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Shopade, resident of Alaguntan, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and assault.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, said that the accused committed the offences on Nov. 24, at her residence.

Awase said that the accused and two others, who had yet to be apprehended, assaulted two workers of Ikeja Electric — Mr John Oluwole and Mr Uwaoman Ibiam.

“The accused beat up and bit the complainants while performing their duty,” he said.

He said that the complainants disconnected the electricity supply of the accused over unpaid electricity bills from January.

“The accused, who had not paid for electricity since the beginning of the year, descended on the complainants when they disconnected her power supply.

“The two other men who are still at large joined her in beating the complainants, and in the process, the accused bit the complainants.

“The case was reported to the police and the accused was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The law prescribes three years jail term for a person guilty of assault.

The accused, however, pleaded innocence of the offences and was granted bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adigun, said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 5, for mention.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 44
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Security high as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa communities

— 13th December 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Security has been beefed up in Ogbia, Nembe and Brass local government areas as gospel artistes storm Bayelsa for a gospel musical carnival tagged ‘Brass Ultimate Praise Night’ holding at Twon Brass Island. It was gathered that a combined team of soldiers, armed Policemen and operatives of the Nigeria Security and…

  • ‎Fayose accuses Ekiti CP of alleged cover-up of killer customs officer

    — 13th December 2017

    ….What I did was within the law – Police boss Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and the Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, on Wednesday, locked horns over alleged shielding of a killer customs officer. It was gathered that the yet-to-be-identified customs officer rammed his car into a shop in Ayetoro Ekiti and killed two…

  • Woman bites Ikeja Electric workers over power disconnection

    — 13th December 2017

    A 28-year-old trader, Kemi Shopade, who allegedly assaulted two Ikeja Electric workers that wanted to disconnect her electricity wire, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. Shopade, resident of Alaguntan, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and assault. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, said that the accused committed the offences on Nov….

  • Absence of DSS stalls hearing on Wike’s suit against IGP, others

    — 13th December 2017

    A Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday could not hear Rivers Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike’s application for an injunction against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and two others. The development was due to absence of Director of Department of State Service. The other respondents are: the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department…

  • AU disputes claims of rights violations by its troops in Somalia

    — 13th December 2017

    The African Union Commission on Wednesday rejected allegations of human rights violations by its peacekeepers in Somalia, saying the United Nations did not carry out thorough probe into certain incidents on its mission’s operations. A report published the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share