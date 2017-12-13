Woman bites Ikeja Electric workers over power disconnection

A 28-year-old trader, Kemi Shopade, who allegedly assaulted two Ikeja Electric workers that wanted to disconnect her electricity wire, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Shopade, resident of Alaguntan, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and assault.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, said that the accused committed the offences on Nov. 24, at her residence.

Awase said that the accused and two others, who had yet to be apprehended, assaulted two workers of Ikeja Electric — Mr John Oluwole and Mr Uwaoman Ibiam.

“The accused beat up and bit the complainants while performing their duty,” he said.

He said that the complainants disconnected the electricity supply of the accused over unpaid electricity bills from January.

“The accused, who had not paid for electricity since the beginning of the year, descended on the complainants when they disconnected her power supply.

“The two other men who are still at large joined her in beating the complainants, and in the process, the accused bit the complainants.

“The case was reported to the police and the accused was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The law prescribes three years jail term for a person guilty of assault.

The accused, however, pleaded innocence of the offences and was granted bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adigun, said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 5, for mention.

(Source: NAN)