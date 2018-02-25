The Sun News
National / Woman, 67, vanishes on way to buy snuff

Woman, 67, vanishes on way to buy snuff

25th February 2018

MATTHEW DIKE

The family of a 67-year old woman who is a stranger in Lagos State are lamenting over her sudden ‘disappearance’ on her way to buy snuff in the metropolis.

The missing woman, Mary Ikonu, who hails from Ukwuani, in Delta State, was said to have visited her daughter, Roseline Kalu, who resides at Alafua Street, in Ajegunle area of the metropolis, recently.

Ikonu was said to have walked out of the street where her daughter resides to Baale Street, Ajegunle, because of her desire for snuff.

Her daughter and grandchildren have been combing all the nooks and crannies of Ajeromi/Ifelodun Local Government Area and beyond for her but to no avail.

Her daughter, Roseline Kalu, lamented that her mother had been disturbing her that she wanted to return to their village to continue her farming business, but the daughter did not grant her request.

Kalu said, “My mother is a farmer. She left my residence on Tuesday about 10am to buy snuff but never returned. She wore two wrappers and was holding N20 in her hand. A neighbour saw her at Agungun bus stop and inquired where she was going and she replied that she wanted to buy snuff. According to the woman, she collected the N20 from her and urged her to walk back home because she did not know anywhere in Lagos. She came to visit me recently and I wanted her to stay with me for a while before returning to the village. She left my residence on 7B, Alafua Street, here in Ajegunle, probably she did not know the way back to my residence. She was not happy to spend so much time in Lagos. She told me that she wanted to go back to the village, to harvest her cassava in the village. She did not quarrel with anybody.

“She has an injury on the leg that resulted from a fire incident. She is a mother of seven children and is 67 years old. I have not slept since the incident occurred. I cannot eat. I have been crying with my family members over her. We don’t know her state now. I’m a single mother. I have been crying. I cannot eat or sleep. I have called all our relations and informed them. I’m just a house help. I work for a family in Okota area of Lagos State.”

