Woman, 60, three children burnt in Kano blaze

— 21st September 2017

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A 60-year-old woman, Hajia Amina Usman, and three of her relatives have died in a tragic fire incident that occurred in the metropolitan area of Kano State.

Executive Director, Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Mohammed M. Rilwanu  told Daily Sun  that the tragedy occurred, on Wednesday morning about 10. 30p.m. at a building located in Tudun Murtala area of the metropolis.

According to him, the victims included the woman, her child Wuzilla Usman, a 7-year-old relative, Mukthar  Uzairu  and two others whose names and correct identities were yet to  be established.

He said that of the five of them, one was unconscious at a hospital while adding that the rest had been confirmed dead.

Speaking, he said, “On arrival the officer in charge was informed that five people were trapped at the scene of the blaze, we were told that five people were trapped in the building

“And in line with our profession, we commenced efforts to secure the victims  while the officer in charge requested for an ambulance to convey them to the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital in the state, “he added

Alhaji Rilwanu held that the blaze was a result of the storage of large quantities of petroleum products in the affected structure adding that one of the sons of the deceased woman was a renowned hawker of petroleum products  in the area.

The Fire Service boss appealed to members of the public to desist from storing petroleum products in the dwelling place because of the high risk involved in this act.

He condoled the victims” families and prayed for their souls.

  • World Peace Day: Group advocates violence-free society

    — 21st September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta As the International Day of Peace was celebrated globally, on Thursday, an Ogun State based non governmental organisation, Aviary Club of Nigeria, has advocated for a society free of violence to engender growth and development of the country. The group also called on Nigerian government to take the advantage of the…

  • Idoma group condemns ex-Benue PDP chair’s murder

    — 21st September 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A socio- cultural group, the Idoma National Forum (INF)has condemned the gruesome murder of Major Lawrence Ugbo (rtd). The late Ugbo, a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Benue State was, last week, murdered and set ablaze in his car at Ogobia in Benue State. The INF, in a press…

  • Buhari departs New York for London

    — 21st September 2017

      From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, New York President Muhammadu Buhari would be departing New York for London, Thursday morning. The president left the Millennium Hilton Hotel, New York, at exactly 08:07a.m local time. He was officially accompanied to the airport by the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Prof Tijjani Bande. According to Daily…

  • Islamic New Year: Tambuwal declares Friday public holiday

    — 21st September 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Government has declared Friday, September 22, as public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year 1439. A statement issued to journalists, in Sokoto, by spokesman to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Malam Imam Imam, enjoined the citizens to use the period of the holiday to pray for the nation…

