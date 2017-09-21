Woman, 60, three children burnt in Kano blaze

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A 60-year-old woman, Hajia Amina Usman, and three of her relatives have died in a tragic fire incident that occurred in the metropolitan area of Kano State.

Executive Director, Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Mohammed M. Rilwanu told Daily Sun that the tragedy occurred, on Wednesday morning about 10. 30p.m. at a building located in Tudun Murtala area of the metropolis.

According to him, the victims included the woman, her child Wuzilla Usman, a 7-year-old relative, Mukthar Uzairu and two others whose names and correct identities were yet to be established.

He said that of the five of them, one was unconscious at a hospital while adding that the rest had been confirmed dead.

Speaking, he said, “On arrival the officer in charge was informed that five people were trapped at the scene of the blaze, we were told that five people were trapped in the building

“And in line with our profession, we commenced efforts to secure the victims while the officer in charge requested for an ambulance to convey them to the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital in the state, “he added

Alhaji Rilwanu held that the blaze was a result of the storage of large quantities of petroleum products in the affected structure adding that one of the sons of the deceased woman was a renowned hawker of petroleum products in the area.

The Fire Service boss appealed to members of the public to desist from storing petroleum products in the dwelling place because of the high risk involved in this act.

He condoled the victims” families and prayed for their souls.