Woman, 20, arrested for abducting girl, 7, for 19 months

By Lawrence Enyoghasu

A 20-year old woman, Ajoke Owolabi, has been arrested by Ogun State Police Command for abducting a seven – old girl, Racheal Olorunshola, for 19 months.

According to the report, which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abiombola Oyeyemi, and made available to Daily Sun, the little girl was abducted 19 months ago while returning from school before she was suddenly brought home by a good Samaritan early August this year.

However, luck ran against the abductor, Ajoke, when she passed Rachael’s house at Igbore on August 29 as the little girl was playing in front of the house.

“The victim raised alarm, pointing at the woman as the person who abducted her. The suspect was promptly arrested, but denied ever knowing the girl. But the girl quickly mentioned her name as aunty Ajoke and when she was searched, her name was seen conspicuously written on her body. It was then she confessed to the commission of the offence.

He said: “She revealed further that the little girl was taken to Oshodi in Lagos where she was kept for 19 months. She stated further that she came to attend a party in Abeokuta and kept the girl in a room from where she escaped. She passed through the girl’s parent’s house unknown to her that the girl was there on that fateful day when she was arrested.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Kidnapping/Cultist Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.