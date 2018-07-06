The Sun News
moses simon

Wolfsburg, Liverpool reject Moses Simon

— 6th July 2018

Speculation linking Nigeria international winger Moses Simon with possible moves to Premier League side Liverpool and Wolfsburg are incorrect, allnigeriasoccer.com can exclusively report.

Simon has entered the final twelve months of his contract with Gent and the Belgian First Division A club is desperate to sell him before the close of the summer transfer window in order to recoup their previous investment on the player.

It is understood that the winger was offered to Liverpool but the Reds management, including manager Jürgen Klopp, vetoed the proposed move, saying he’s not their kind of player.

As for Wolfsburg, the German Bundesliga outfit was approached but did not want to sign him when he was really doing well at Gent and nothing has changed.

Moses Simon would have used the 2018 World Cup as an opportunity to impress prospective suitors, however, he was axed from the Super Eagles roster just before their trip to Austria for a training camp due to injury.

Last season, there was nothing to write home about his performances for Gent, having contributed to nine goals (6 goals, 3 assists) over the course of the campaign, whereas he was directly involved in 28 goals for his clubs during the 2014-15 season.

