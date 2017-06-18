The Sun News
Wizkid, Davido in battle royale

— 18th June 2017

Who is better? Wizkid or Davido? Nigeria’s two leading artistes, two raves of the moment are locked in a supremacy argument in the social media.

The debate was triggered when Davido called out Wizkid in a Snapchat post:

Davido Snapchat Post that calls out Wizkid

Wizkid responded with a blast of three tweets on Twitter, one of which he has now deleted.

Wizkid in the deleted tweet said: The game is only for the real! Catch up or stay local! Don’t blame anybody for ur failures! Pray and work hard kids!

This response triggered the comparison debate between Nigeria’s two most successful artistes, at the moment. There were comments, though, by peacemakers calling for ceasefire and saying the controversy was needless.

Here are samples of what music buffs are saying;

Twenty six year-old Wizkid, born as Ayodeji Balogun and Davido, 24 years old, with the full name, David Adedeji Adeleke, have collaborated before on stage, with the rivalry between the two now seen as unwarranted.

Both artistes had released blockbusters of late, with Wizkid now set to release his EP on 14 July. The belief is that Davido’s Snapchat was to second guess what Wizkid has to offer, but Wizkid refused to take it calmly.

Segun Adio

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
