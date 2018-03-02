The Sun News
Latest
2nd March 2018 - Wizkid, 2Face, Adekunle Gold to thrill at GIDI FEST
2nd March 2018 - German govt IT network under cyberattack
2nd March 2018 - New arm race: Putin launches ‘invincible’ nuclear weapons to counter US
2nd March 2018 - Ebonyi: How ‘Afikpo chic’ was suspended for engaging in menial jobs  
2nd March 2018 - New minimum wage’ll meet economic realities –FG
2nd March 2018 - Why I was absent from APC NEC meeting –Saraki
2nd March 2018 - Ajaokuta: Reps slam no confidence vote in Fayemi, Bawa Bwari
2nd March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76
2nd March 2018 - Ekiti: Fayose blows hot over N11bn refund
2nd March 2018 - Olubadan attends Ajimobi’s meeting, first in 9 months
Home / TSWeekend / Wizkid, 2Face, Adekunle Gold to thrill at GIDI FEST

Wizkid, 2Face, Adekunle Gold to thrill at GIDI FEST

— 2nd March 2018

Some of the most wave-making musical acts including Wizkid, Tuface, Maleek Berry, Ycee, Adekunle Gold, Brymo, Show Dem Camp and Mayorkun will thrill at this year’s edition of the Lagos Festival (Gidi Fest) holding at Hard Rock Café Beach Front, Oniru, Lagos on March 30, the Good Friday.

According to the organiser, Eclipse Live, a second stage that will accommodate the next generation of talented artistes will be introduced this year. D-Truce, Makka, Remmy Baggins, Lady Donli, D-O, CHYN, Jinmi Abduls, and Jamal Swiss will represent the new wave.

The festival has in previous years featured African and international acts and this year will not be different.  “Stay tuned for the second announcement that will fortify the Gidi Culture Festival as the foremost and most progressive music festival that has set out to empower the youth and bridge the gap on and off the continent,” Chin Okeke, CEO, Eclipse Live, says.

Gidi Fest originated in Lagos in 2014, moving between various sites before settling in its current home, Hard Rock Café beachfront, Landmark Village, Oniru, Lagos. The show, which is being sponsored by Pepsi, Hard Rock Café, Power Horse and supported by Eko Hotel, Virgin Atlantic, Mikano, and Universal Music, promises to attract about 10,000 people over the two days of fun and excitement.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

New minimum wage’ll meet economic realities –FG

— 2nd March 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has assured that the new minimum wage in the works will meet the economic realities in the country by addressing social imbalance, inequality and staggering poverty. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stated this at a dinner to mark the 40th anniversary of the Nigeria…

  • Why I was absent from APC NEC meeting –Saraki

    — 2nd March 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has given reasons why he was absent from at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which held in Abuja, on Tuesday. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the senate president’s absence was due to already scheduled events he had…

  • Ajaokuta: Reps slam no confidence vote in Fayemi, Bawa Bwari

    — 2nd March 2018

    •Minister: Action unwarranted, unfortunate Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives has passed a vote of no confidence on Minister of Solid Minerals   Development, Kayode Fayemi  and his Minister of State, Bawa Bwari. The House passed the verdict after the duo were absent at a sectoral debate on Ajaokuta Steel Company  organised by the chamber….

  • Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76

    — 2nd March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 76th birthday. Buhari commended Adeboye’s exemplary leadership which he noted has resulted in an exponential growth of the church, which directly translates into development of infrastructure, building of educational and health institutions,…

  • Ekiti: Fayose blows hot over N11bn refund

    — 2nd March 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has carpeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the move by former finance commissioner, Dapo Kolawole, to stop the N11 billion refund for federal  road projects executed by the state government through a court suit. The governor said such step is anti-people as…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share