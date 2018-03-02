Wizkid, 2Face, Adekunle Gold to thrill at GIDI FEST

Some of the most wave-making musical acts including Wizkid, Tuface, Maleek Berry, Ycee, Adekunle Gold, Brymo, Show Dem Camp and Mayorkun will thrill at this year’s edition of the Lagos Festival (Gidi Fest) holding at Hard Rock Café Beach Front, Oniru, Lagos on March 30, the Good Friday.

According to the organiser, Eclipse Live, a second stage that will accommodate the next generation of talented artistes will be introduced this year. D-Truce, Makka, Remmy Baggins, Lady Donli, D-O, CHYN, Jinmi Abduls, and Jamal Swiss will represent the new wave.

The festival has in previous years featured African and international acts and this year will not be different. “Stay tuned for the second announcement that will fortify the Gidi Culture Festival as the foremost and most progressive music festival that has set out to empower the youth and bridge the gap on and off the continent,” Chin Okeke, CEO, Eclipse Live, says.

Gidi Fest originated in Lagos in 2014, moving between various sites before settling in its current home, Hard Rock Café beachfront, Landmark Village, Oniru, Lagos. The show, which is being sponsored by Pepsi, Hard Rock Café, Power Horse and supported by Eko Hotel, Virgin Atlantic, Mikano, and Universal Music, promises to attract about 10,000 people over the two days of fun and excitement.