The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Witness tells court how land with forged C of O was acquired
9th July 2018 - Activist’s murder: CDHR demands prosecution of killer cops
9th July 2018 - 2019: We’re not in any coalition, say DPP, APDA
9th July 2018 - Ex-Rep. blames NASS for killings in Nigeria
9th July 2018 - FG holds stakeholders summit on tankers crashes Monday
9th July 2018 - Gunmen kidnap 2 brothers in Ondo, demand N15m ransom
9th July 2018 - APC inaugurates pro-Buhari campaign volunteers for 186 LGs in North West
9th July 2018 - Insecurity: Osinbajo charges state Attorneys-General to clampdown on criminals
9th July 2018 - Women urged to remain pillars of strength, courage
9th July 2018 - Youths ban hard drugs in Ebonyi community
Home / National / Witness tells court how land with forged C of O was acquired
WITNESS

Witness tells court how land with forged C of O was acquired

— 9th July 2018

Lukman Olabiyi

A prosecution witness, Rotimi Olubeko, has revealed how a landed property belonging to a dead woman,  late Mrs. Francisca Awolaja, was sold to him  without the consent of the deceased’s family,.

Olubeko,  a Procurement General Manager with Oil and Gas firm, ExxonMobil, made this known while testifying before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State High Court , Ikeja  in  the charge preferred against a  legal practitioner, Kole Bello, and three others who allegedly forged a Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) of a land.

Bello was arraigned before the court alongside Chukwu Victor, Friday Palmer and Osumah Terry, on October 30,  2017, by the state government on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud and forgery.

The defendants were alleged to have committed the offences sometime in December 2001, at Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Lagos.

According to the charge, the defendants allegedly conspired among themselves and forged a C of O with reference no. 63/63/1989, dated September 28, 1989, “with the intent that it may be acted upon as genuine.”

They allegedly forged  the C of O  in order to take over a plot of land which is Estate of late Mrs. Awolaja, and also arranged for someone to impersonate the deceased in order to fraudulently convey her land to one Mr Olubeko for the sum of N5 million.

The offences contravene Sections 422, 423 and 467 of the Criminal Law, Cap. C17 Vol.2, Law of Lagos State, 2003 but they pleaded not guilty to the charge

The witness, Olubeko, who was earlier charged alongside others defendants for the offences , was later exonerated by Director of Public Prosecution ( DPP )  in the amended against the defendants.

Olubeko, in his testimony before the court,  said he was still finding it difficult to believe that the document of a land he brought from the defendants was forged.

The witness, who was led in Evidence in Chief by Mr. R.  O. Aroyewun, told the court how an Ibadan-based agent, that he briefed on his intention to acquire land in Lekki linked him with Bello.

“Base on my intention to acquire land in Lekki, my Ibadan-based agent linked me with Bello. Before then, I properly briefed my agent on prerequisite of  the kind of land I wanted to buy and when I met Bello in his office, he provided all the necessary documents I asked for and even introduced me to the owner of the land in question, the so called Francisca Awolaja.

“Alhough there is a little difference in  photograph on the C of O presented to me by the defendants and the said Francisca Awolaja I met, but when I asked  questions on that, the acclaimed Awolaja responded that she brought the land at a tender age, and the difference in photography and her was as a result of old age”, he said.

Speaking further, Olubeko told the court that at the peak of controversy over the C of O in his possession, he went to the state’s Ministry of Lands, to confirm its genuineness and that at the ministry, the copy  of C of O  in the file had no difference with one in his possession.

He said till date, nobody had told how the C of O  in his possession became fake and that what made him to file civil suit against the complainant at the High Court.

Olubeko said he believed so much in the C of O in his possession despite losing the civil case he filed at the High Court, Court of Appeal  and still  waiting for verdict of the Supreme Court.

Under cross-examination by Bello’s counsel, A. O. Dawudu, Olubeko admitted that he was once a Defendant in the charge. He also affirmed that he brought the land from Francisca Awolaja through Bello.

Further hearing in matter has been fixed for September 21 and October 5.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WITNESS

Witness tells court how land with forged C of O was acquired

— 9th July 2018

Lukman Olabiyi A prosecution witness, Rotimi Olubeko, has revealed how a landed property belonging to a dead woman,  late Mrs. Francisca Awolaja, was sold to him  without the consent of the deceased’s family,. Olubeko,  a Procurement General Manager with Oil and Gas firm, ExxonMobil, made this known while testifying before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the…

  • CDHR

    Activist’s murder: CDHR demands prosecution of killer cops

    — 9th July 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Members of the Delta state branch of the Committee for Defense of Human Rights (CDHR) have vowed not to rest until the policemen who allegedly murdered one of its own, Comrade Christian Njoku, were brought to justice. The body has therefore urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, and the…

  • COALITION

    2019: We’re not in any coalition, say DPP, APDA

    — 9th July 2018

    NAN The Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) and the Advanced People Democratic Alliance (APDA), on Sunday, denied being in coalition with any political party or group, ahead of 2019 elections. National Chairmen of both political parties told NAN separately, in Abuja, that they were not part of coalition and urged members of the parties and the…

  • NASS

    Ex-Rep. blames NASS for killings in Nigeria

    — 9th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja ‎A former member of the House of Representatives,  Hon. Bassey Etim, has blamed the National Assembly for the incessant killings in the country. The former senatorial aspirant  for Akwa Ibom North East, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it was wrong for Nigerians to ‎place the blame solely…

  • SUMMIT

    FG holds stakeholders summit on tankers crashes Monday

    — 9th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government will, on Monday, hold Stakeholders’ Summit on Haulage Transportation in Nigeria, to deliberate on how to tackle recent rising cases in road traffic crashes involving tankers/trailers in the country with the attendant loss of human and material resources. This is coming a week after the recent Otedola link bridge…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share