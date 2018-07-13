Without restructuring, Nigeria may soon break up – Gen. Momah

This is what I am saying, we don’t have to restructure because we like it. If for instance you are in a salary of N50,000 and suddenly it’s cut down to N20,000, all you need to do is see how you can adjust your lifestyle. What I am saying is that it is not a matter of choice because what I’m saying is that if we don’t have the money to sustain this gamut of bureaucracy and right now I’m telling you 27 states cannot pay salaries as at when due and you think this can continue indefinitely? Suddenly we have an increase in the oil price we are selling now just because of Iran. United States government decided to put embargo on Iran so there is a little leeway and there is fighting in Libya. So, maybe in two, three years time this situation may not be there and Iran will start selling oil, Libya may come in and other countries, there will be oil glut and prices may go down to $40 or $30 per barrel, so is that the kind of thing we should rely on?

So, I believe that the essence of this discussion is to really throw up a public debate because what I am saying today is something I will like Nigerians to really take seriously. I’m not saying I know it all but somehow people have not argued for restructuring based on the climate change. That climate change agreement is what has made it imperative beyond our control, that in year 2030 or thereabout, the main revenue of Nigeria will cease to be and when it ceases to be, will we have these 36 states, 776 local governments because we feel that we need them? It is no more what you need but what you can afford, that is what life is coming to. That is what I am saying that, can we afford to have this number of states, local government areas, this number of senators? Why can’t we reduce the senators to 36 and House of Representatives to 108? Because I have the agenda where I believe that Nigeria will need maximum of 18 states, each zone will be divided into three states.

The present states in order to make it will metamorphose into provinces and then this demand for states in the last 2014 National Conference which recommended 19 additional states, if you add it to 36, we have 55 states, these 55 states will be provinces. So if you have 18 states and 55 provinces or thereabouts and remove completely this corruption cesspool they call local government areas, every month you give money to local government areas what have they achieved with it? Can they build culvert? What have they done with that money? I’m just giving you an insight into what I think we should do so that we have enough money to plough into our refineries, refine our products, build our power stations, build our water and river basins, provide healthcare, build our education and all that. Once we do that there will be employment, there will be no kidnapping, no armed robbery, investors will now come and then the economy will boom.

So I find it ridiculous that people are saying we should not restructure, it is not done, we cannot afford not to. Everyday we are restructuring but we don’t seem to realize we are restructuring. When the President came in, he reduced the number of ministries from 52 to 36, it is restructuring. But you see, people have been made to think that restructuring means resource control but it is no more resource control issue. With this climate change agreement, the issues of devolution of power, resource control are minor, it means we cannot survive in 12 years time if we don’t restructure. We must organize ourselves such that if this oil dries up, if it becomes liability, with the little we have we should be able to manage rather than give somebody a job and you don’t pay him salaries for months, does it make sense?

We are approaching 2019 general elections, what are your fears?

Well, I am not so sure what is going to happen. I would have wished a situation where we had a different chairman of INEC. For the first time we are having a chairman that is from the same geo-political zone as the president. But we have to realize that Nigeria is no more a place where people can toy with. Anybody who tries to rig election will bear the consequences. Goodluck Jonathan has set a pace and I salute him for that, I respect him for that, to have voluntarily relinquished power without going to court or doing anything, he has set the precedence and I believe future leaders of Nigeria should try and emulate. And so elections should be free and fair, whoever wins should govern Nigeria with his party.