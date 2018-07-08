The Sun News
Latest
8th July 2018 - Withering civility
8th July 2018 - What you need to know about cramps
8th July 2018 - 2019: We’ll use legitimate means to dislodge APC – Makarfi
8th July 2018 - My many headaches as minister (II) – Fashola
8th July 2018 - Senate, judiciary and the media
8th July 2018 - Buba Galadima: The courage to say no
8th July 2018 - Enugu guber: Why Ugwuanyi’ll sweep the polls – Ofordile
8th July 2018 - Pain, anguish in Onitsha, Awka as ban on commercial motorcyclists takes effect
8th July 2018 - Python Dance: Ohanaeze to sue Nigerian Army
8th July 2018 - Battle of Gudumbali: Army remembers 150 soldiers killed in B’Haram fiercest attack
Home / Columns / Withering civility
CIVILITY

Withering civility

— 8th July 2018

The world is hurting and civility is hurting even more. The contention for the soul of humanity is at its peak, as infamously averred by former apartheid President of South Africa, Pieter Botha in 1985: “This uprising will bring out the beast in us.” The truth is that adversity is no excuse for badness. If there is ever a time to take the higher ground, it is now. Anyone caught in any form of incivility is simply being true to self.

If anything, the state of affairs should precipitate the free flow of the milk of human kindness in everyone. The sheer savagery and bloodthirstiness pervading our environment appears to have coloured the conscience of many who have shorn urbanity for bestiality.

Never has the threat to human existence been so profound as in recent times, beginning with nature when two volcanoes conspired to erupt and disrupt lives and activities in Hawaii and Guatemala, followed by the inhuman treatment meted out to migrants in the Mediterranean and the United States, which was capped by the monumental bloodshed in the Middle Belt of Nigeria.

As resentful as the volcano spewing angry molten lava and wasting residents and resources, so also relationships bear the brunt of what has been aptly coined the civil war or break down of civility. It is an angry world, economic disparity with heightened pauperism, gender imbalance, religious intolerance all rolled into one. Taking a new dimension, neutrality has become a luxury, social prejudice is at an all time high. Little wonder history would have non of the pretext at global peace by upstaging traditional world cup giants who were spewed out of the Mundial through record inglorious early exit in the on going Russia 2018 tournament.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, more than 300 million people of all ages are said to be suffering from depression and mental health challenges. Suicide which was rare in this part has become the norm, with a special preference for the rich and famous. Substance abuse has assumed messianic status with many shorn of rationality wallow in delusion to escape the harsh reality of contemporary existence.

The multi-faceted inhumanity has brought to bear a culture of insensitivity, disrespect, savagery and unimaginable cruelty. Self centeredness is masked under a proclivity for evil. It is inconceivable that a bereaved person, rather than the natural empathy, is inundated with the most callous comments. On June 28, 2018, while the Lagos tanker fire raged in ferocity, some people were more preoccupied with filming the horror rather than a spontaneous attempt to save endangered lives.

The implication is that we must be extra careful and sensitive. Mind your language, mind your words, mind the image or impression on display consciously or otherwise as it might infringe on the emotional well being of another. The Red Hen Restaurant on June 22, 2018 succumbed to personal conviction. Not minding the sanctity of customer service, White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, was booted out of the restaurant with her family due to the negative sentiment against unpopular policies of her boss, President Donald Trump, whose immigration policies are perceived as an assault and affront to the bond of family.

The socially smart weighs in on the import of the circumstance and integrates every move to align with the mood of the moment, realizing that in every aspect of human relationship, words, appearance and action are on emotional scrutiny.

Judgmentalism must defer to commiseration guided by a compelling need to show some extra love. The person sitting next to you may be at the tipping point. Let your comportment rub off positively on everyone.

The Business Integrity Initiative walked the talk on June 29, 2018, during the 6th Annual Christopher Kolade Lecture on Business Integrity. It was a very exciting evening and corporate titans had gathered to discuss a rare topic that plays a critical role in business conduct, Integrity. The closing session involved unveiling a new logo with an emblem of a flame atop a pillar. As the flames billowed across the screen, the moderator’s voice boomed on the set, ‘Sincere condolence to all victims of the tanker fire incident in Lagos.” As if on cue some members of the audience reacted as the fireworks began. Thoughtful as it really is, naivety may struggle with the nexus between the image of the new logo to a major mishap which claimed several lives and burned 54 vehicles, but that is the essence of etiquette. Bringing it all together under respect and consideration for others.

Civility may be under attack but you can make the cut for the roll call of honour.

One love.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAKARFI

2019: We’ll use legitimate means to dislodge APC – Makarfi

— 8th July 2018

Says APC’s misrule has made the campaign work of PDP easier Noah Ebije, Kaduna Former governor of Kaduna State and the immediate past National Caretaker Committee Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) has softened the ground for the PDP to have smooth election…

  • FASHOLA

    My many headaches as minister (II) – Fashola

    — 8th July 2018

    [Continued from last week]   But your critics still point at your earlier comment that any serious government should be able to fix power in six months? I did not say so. I challenge anybody who said I said so to bring the tape. I have the tape, I remember what I said, and I…

  • BUBA GALADIMA

    Buba Galadima: The courage to say no

    — 8th July 2018

    Chidi Obineche He is said to be dauntless. He is believed widely to work with candour and abnegation. Buba Galadima, a long time friend and crony of President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday kissed bye to the spell of political wilderness in a chasm that has seized the political space and imagination. He embraced the rollicking…

  • Kenneth OFORDILE

    Enugu guber: Why Ugwuanyi’ll sweep the polls – Ofordile

    — 8th July 2018

    Aloy Madu, Enugu Chief Kenneth Ofordile is the National President of Enugu Progressive Social Club of Nigeria, one of the most prominent and active social clubs in the South East. Ofordile, a business tycoon and celebrated philanthropist who has impacted his club with his vision and mission of charity to the less privileged in society…

  • NIGERIAN ARMY

    Python Dance: Ohanaeze to sue Nigerian Army

    — 8th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has announced its plan to sue the Nigerian army for alleged extra-judicial killings of Igbo youths during the September 2017 “Operation Python Dance II” in the states of the South-East zone. The Nigerian army had last year carried out a military operation code named: “Egwu Eke…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share