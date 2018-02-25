The Sun News
Latest
25th February 2018 - Withdrawing policemen from unauthorised persons
24th February 2018 - Orji Kalu urges governors to insure policemen in their states
24th February 2018 - Ex-minister Idika Kalu harps on merit to develop Nigeria
24th February 2018 - Kalu tasked Nigerians to jettison ethnicity, religious bigotry
24th February 2018 - Saraki arrives for The Sun Award
24th February 2018 - Aare Gani Adams, Joe Odumakin arrive for The Sun award
24th February 2018 - We’re committed to ending unemployment, says Buhari
24th February 2018 - The Biggest Sun Awards yet about to begin
24th February 2018 - The Sun Awards 2018 streaming on YouTube and Facebook
24th February 2018 - NAF Regiment personnel undertake 20km Route Match
Home / Editorial / Withdrawing policemen from unauthorised persons

Withdrawing policemen from unauthorised persons

— 25th February 2018

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr. Mike Okiro, recently disclosed in Abuja that more than 150,000 of the nation’s policemen are attached to certain highly placed officials and some unauthorised persons in the country. The PSC boss lamented that the commission could not afford to have a half of the policemen in the country in private hands. He assured that the commission had, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police, commenced the implementation of the withdrawal of policemen attached to these classes of Nigerians but regretted that the exercise was hampered by lack of funds. Okiro also frowned at the way persons who had served as ministers over 10 to 15 years ago still move about with police security. He stressed that the nation cannot be battling a shortage of manpower in the force while a majority of its officers are allocated for private guard duties to a few privileged individuals. He also hinted that the number of policemen in the country is inadequate for our population, while the force is   underfunded.

This is not the first time this matter is being broached. We recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had, in 2015, directed that police personnel attached to unauthorised persons be withdrawn and deployed to confront the country’s rising security challenges.

Available data show that the numerical strength of the Nigeria Police Force is 308,000. The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has also affirmed that the force loses about 9000 of its personnel to death, retirement and dismissal every year.  The United Nations’ recommended ratio for policing is 1:400. But the 308, 000 policemen guarding over 180 million Nigerians fall far short of that recommendation. Having about 150,000 of our policemen serving certain Very Important Personalities (VIPs) and some unauthorised persons is an unhealthy practice.

Police authorities should withdraw all policemen attached to unauthorised persons. The Federal Government should also quickly address the twin issues of underfunding and understaffing of the police. This is important because only adequate funding and staffing of the police can holistically address the nation’s worsening security situation. Government should also consider the introduction of state policing, irrespective of the fears of abuse expressed by some Nigerians.

Although those fears are genuine, they should not stop the adoption of this idea which has served other countries very well. Those arguing against abuse of state police should note that even the current Federal Police is also open to abuse. There is no perfect system in the world so we must keep changing the ones that are not serving us well until we get what we want. Besides, the police personnel posted to individuals are often abused. Some are made to carry handbags and umbrellas for the spouses of their principals. Some even assist those spouses in shopping and other demeaning duties, while we lack personnel for core policing duties. 

The government should encourage private security companies to provide security services for the unauthorised persons currently using Nigeria police officials.  The   authorities should reorganise our policing so that the force can provide security for all Nigerians, instead of focusing on selected Nigerians who can afford to pay for police services, as is now the case. The crux of the matter is that Nigeria needs, and should recruit more policemen. But, until that is done, the ones available should be judiciously deployed to serve the best interest of all Nigerians.

President Buhari has approved the annual recruitment of 10,000 personnel into the force. This should be done to boost the numerical strength of the force. It is glaring that we cannot get the kind of policing we require until the government adequately funds, staffs and equips the Nigeria Police Force. Delaying these  necessities will worsen the nation’s security  challenges.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Orji Kalu urges governors to insure policemen in their states

— 24th February 2018

Business mogul, Orji Uzor Kalu, while appreciating the life of late policeman, Chukwudi Igboko, who was killed by armed robbers while on duty at a bank in Owerri, Imo State, urged state governors to insure policemen serving in their states to ensure maximum support from security agencies. Kalu said this after he had donated handsomely…

  • Ex-minister Idika Kalu harps on merit to develop Nigeria

    — 24th February 2018

    Chairman of the 2017 The sun award and former Minister of Finance, Kalu Idika Kalu, while giving his speech, challenges the leadership bof the country not to throw away merit for mediocrity, but to ensure that competence is placed Hugh and above any consideration in the nation. Idika Kalu said this while giving his speech…

  • We’re committed to ending unemployment, says Buhari

    — 24th February 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that his policies and programmes were targeted at creating wealth and employment opportunities for Nigerians particularly the youths.  He, however, challenged Nigerian universities to complement government effort through a well thought out research and discoveries that would boost the economy and support the effort. The President,…

  • NAF Regiment personnel undertake 20km Route Match

    — 24th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In line with the policy directive of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, about 50 Regiment Personnel of the of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at the Air Force Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Saturday, joined the rest of their colleagues in the country to undertake…

  • Isoko nation not short-changed in 2018 budget – Delta govt.

    — 24th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State Government has dismissed claims by a pressure group, Isoko Brains Initiative (IBI) that the entire Isoko nation was shortchanged in the 2018 budget by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The accused the governor of dedicating only one percent of the entire budget for Isoko nation, even as it blamed the three…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share