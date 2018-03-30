The Sun News
Latest
30th March 2018 - With Ogun-Guangdong Free Zone, hope rises for made-in-Nigeria goods
30th March 2018 - Lagos traders send SOS to Ambode over planned market demolition
30th March 2018 - How solar panels can bring comfort to your home
30th March 2018 - Land Use Charge: Lagosians divided on implementation, review
30th March 2018 - Nigeria losing billions to Apapa gridlock daily –Dangote
30th March 2018 - Edith 08144346869
30th March 2018 - Senate rejects Kaduna’s $350m loan request
30th March 2018 - Russia 2018: FIFA shuns Nigerian referees
30th March 2018 - Iheancho to undergo late fitness test today
30th March 2018 - NPFL: Katsina United stops Akwa United
Home / Lifeline / With Ogun-Guangdong Free Zone, hope rises for made-in-Nigeria goods

With Ogun-Guangdong Free Zone, hope rises for made-in-Nigeria goods

— 30th March 2018

Tony Ogaga 

The quest to transform the Nigerian economy into a manufacturing hub and an exporting economy is yielding results.

The Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone (FTZ) located in Igbesa, Ogun State, is the platform driving foreign investment into the Nigerian economy. The project was born under a partnership with China under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration in 2006.

officials of the House of Representatives Committee on Nigeria-China Relations, led by its chairman, Hon. Yusuf Yakub Buba, paid a visit to the facility recently.

Speaking to Daily Sun after inspecting the facility, Buba said: “Nigeria is working closely with China to grow the capabilities of local manufacturers and entrepreneurs to produce quality homemade goods for the local market. The objective is to position Nigeria as a major manufacturing hub servicing West Africa and beyond.

“The Speaker, Hon. Yakub Dogara, put together the Committee on Nigeria-China Relations to make sure the relationship between Nigeria and China is cordial and stable.

“China is the most populous country in the world while Nigeria is the most populous black nation in the world. Nigeria has a lot to learn from China.”

The Ogun-Guangdong FTZ is at a distance of 30 kilometres from Murtala Mohammed International Airport and is a brainchild of the China-Africa Summit Forum, which was held in Beijing in 2006. Its objective is the promotion of China-Africa economic cooperation and the intensification of commercial communication between China and Africa.

Floated in 2008, Ogun-Guangdong FTZ has attracted numerous investors and, to date, it boasts of 42 enterprises already registered. While 23 are already operational, 13 are gearing up to kick off operations, and six others are expanding the nature of their operations to meet new developments and challenges.

During the tour, members of the committee expressed satisfaction that more than 80 per cent of raw materials for the products on display were locally-sourced. They noted, however, that no indigenous company made the list of companies operating in the trade zone.

Managing director of Ogun-Guangdong FTZ, Mr. Wilson Wu, told Daily Sun that Nigeria has a lot of advantages to derive from the trade zone in terms of industrialisation, revenue generation, empowerment and technology transfer. 

He said: “Our prospect is to build a 100 square metre city like Dubai or Hong Kong. We are going to have manufacturing companies, housing estates, a polo club and golf club all located here, among other amenities. I believe that, with the support of the Nigerian government, the National Assembly and the state government, we can make this dream come true.

“There are efforts in the pipeline for other Asian countries like Lebanon and India to take a portion in the free trade zone in order to boost industrialisation. Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone has provided employment opportunities for thousands of Nigeria citizens, especially Ogun State, by employing over 5,000 indigenes.

“The free trade zone is a combination of an industrial development zone and tarrif-free zone, which is professionally programmed, guided and managed by a team of seasoned Chinese experts.”

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How solar panels can bring comfort to your home

— 30th March 2018

Maduka Nweke; [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 The world is going technological and every nation has to cue into the new order. Any nation, therefore, that does not catch up with the rest of the world will remain a laughing stock as it becomes a dumping ground for used products popularly called second hand materials. In an…

  • Land Use Charge: Lagosians divided on implementation, review

    — 30th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke Stakeholders, including professional bodies and civil society organisations, that attended the public hearing conducted by Lagos State government on the controversial Land Use Charge (LUC)were sharply divided along their professions. The public hearing that took place on Tuesday, March, 27 at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium, inside the Lagos State Assembly Complex, saw a…

  • Nigeria losing billions to Apapa gridlock daily –Dangote

    — 30th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke Alhaji Aliko Dangote does not need any introduction especially in the Nigerian business world. A former President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Dangote sits as Chairman of many quoted and non quoted companies in Nigeria. He serves as the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dangote Industries Limited. He successfully transformed…

  • Senate rejects Kaduna’s $350m loan request

    — 30th March 2018

    .It’s height of political vendetta –Govt Fred Itua, Abuja, with online reports Senate has rejected Kaduna State’s $350 million World Bank loan request. All three Senators from Kaduna, Shehu Sani, Suleiman Hukunyi, Danjuma La’ah and Bala Ibn Na’Allah, kicked against the loan and added that approving the loan request for the state will further impoverish…

  • Wike inaugurates Port Harcourt Water Corporation, NAFEST committee

    — 30th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the Port Harcourt Water Corporation, in a move to develop a new water supply chain for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government areas of the state. The governor also inaugurated the Executive Committee of National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) to organise the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share