With new compendium, publisher unveils Anambra history, culture 

Kenechukwu Madukaife

There is a sense in the saying that Anambra represents the face of the Igboman. That, perhaps, informs why some commentators assert that the state means to the Igboman what Jerusalem means for the Jew.

Among the Jews of whatever nationality, there is always this nostalgia about Jerusalem. Even when they are of German, Ethiopian, American or Polish stock, they are usually conscious of their roots in that sacred city.

Among the Igbo, there is, to some extent, a similar attachment to Anambra. Wherever he might have hailed from, whether Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu, Rivers, Delta, Benue or even Akwa Ibom, the Igboman is concerned about happenings in the Light of the Nation, as Anambra prides itself.

It has not been easy explaining why developments in the state attract the attention of even non-indigenes.

Similarly, most of those who have shown great interest in the affairs of the state, including some of the indigenes, might not have accurate information on the state and what it holds for the country and beyond.

This is the knowledge gap that the book “Anambra – Light of the nation: A Compendium, 1991-2016” seeks to fill. The book, an 800-page photo history compilation, documents the rich history and colourful cultural heritage, religion and traditional institutions of the people. It also mirrors their arts and lifestyle in a period spanning the past and present.

The compendium, which is divided into 12 sections, opens with the history of Ndi Anambra, as the indigenes refer to themselves, how the state is governed politically and how communities are governed through the traditional institutions.

Chapters 4, 5 and 6 highlight the landmark achievements of the people in the spheres of religion, education and medicare; while Chapter 7 showcases the rich tourism potential of the state under thebanner of Tourism, Arts & Lifestyle.

Three chapters of the book, 8, 9 and 10, are devoted to indigenes of the state who have become role models locally and internationally on account of their remarkable feats in the areas of education, entertainment, commerce, enterprise, sports, literature, among others.

These people are described as Beacons and Icons. Chapter 11 emphasizes the spirit of competition and mutual cooperation amongst Ndi Anambra which propels them to form and join associations for economic and social uplift. The last chapter examines the giant strides of Anambra since its creation in 1991.

The book also showcases the colourful festivals, masquerades and details of the communities in the state, including their local food, peculiar cultural traits and traditional institutions.

Aside from its colourful pictorial presentations, the book equally throws up issues that may rankle some wide-held traditions and thus, provoke debates in the days ahead.

It for instance, argues that, a certain “John Christopher, of Igbo ancestry, was instrumental to the introduction of Christianity in Anambra State and Igboland.”

Christopher, it claims, was born in Sierra Leone in 1815 to a father who hailed from Isuama (somewhere between the present Orlu and Owerri, Imo State) and mother from Arochukwu, Abia State, adding that he was a contemporary of the renowned Yoruba pioneer missionary, Samuel Ajayi Crowther.

How far this revelation is already known and acceptable to the people that are essentially of the Anglican and Catholic denominations is yet to be ascertained.

But, perhaps, more controversial, may be the observation by the authors that even with the dominant adherence to Christianity in the state, the practice of traditional religion and beliefs still thrives among the people, though in lesser degrees. The assertion was buttressed with amazing images and pictures.

Some of the traditional shrines and deities, where such worship takes place in the state, according to the book, include, Habaa, the famous female deity, near Agulu Lake, Ududonka, Agwuve Trinity Tree, in Aguleri, Okija Shrine, Ayaya Shrine in Nando and the Okpo Tree in Nteje, which is believed to have mystical powers.

The Okpo Tree, in fact, presents a serious case for study in myths and metaphysics. Seen as an abode for the guardian spirit of the community, reports had it that several gadgets deployed to get the pictures of the tree were damaged in mysterious circumstances.

The reporter gathered that it took the performance of certain rituals and rendition of incantations by the custodians of the tree before its pictures were successfully taken.

Again, contrary to the running narrative of Lokoja, capital of Kogi State, being the only confluence town in the country, the book asserts that Anambra boasts of such natural occurrence.

The authors record, for instance, the amazing incidence of Omambala and Ezu Rivers meeting at a confluence known as Agbonabo but not flowing into one. The strange occurrence manifests in the sharp differences in the colour of the water from the two rivers.

Compiling the book, according to the editor-in-chief, Emeka Okonkwo, was quite tasking. Enormous time, resources and manpower were invested in the research, he said.

His words: “It took different teams and crew of investigative journalists and photographers more than a year to cover every nook and cranny of Anambra state, including all important historical, archaeological, industrial, commercial and tourist sites and locations to source the materials for the publication.”

Former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) appears impressed with the content and volume of information contained in the book. In writing the foreword, he expressed delight at the book, hoping that the information in it would come handy in the efforts at moving the state and the country to the next level.

He wrote, “It is my hope that this compendium will not only serve to educate Ndi Anambra and other stakeholders on Anambra State, but also help to spur more people to realise the endless positive possibilities that abound when we continuously aim to develop and make life better.”

It was, incidentally, under the Babangida military regime that Anambra was created in 1991.

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, is also excited at the book.

At the introduction section, Obiano, who will be presenting the book as part of activities marking his inauguration for a second term, describes it as a detailed pictorial-based reference manual on the history, people and government of Anambra state.

“We sincerely hope that the information contained in the impressive compendium on Anambra state will help ginger future generations of citizens of the state to surpass the toils and great accomplishments of the outstanding beacons and icons of the state as well as its past and present leaders,” he said.