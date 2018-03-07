The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - With new compendium, publisher unveils Anambra history, culture 
7th March 2018 - The philosophy of psychic attack (8)
7th March 2018 - Nigeria, teetering towards revolution (2)
7th March 2018 - Ebere Uzoukwa’s rhetoric against Abia
7th March 2018 - Testament to, not of…
7th March 2018 - Serah Johnson 07037659860
7th March 2018 - Pension Fraud: Reps summon Malami, Okonjo-Iweala, others
7th March 2018 - Eagles call-up made me leave Cska Moscow –Samuel
7th March 2018 - France 2018: Falconets in Pot 2 for World Cup draws
7th March 2018 - CCL: Plateau United falls 4-2 to Etoile Sahel
Home / Lifeline / With new compendium, publisher unveils Anambra history, culture 

With new compendium, publisher unveils Anambra history, culture 

— 7th March 2018

Kenechukwu Madukaife

There is a sense in the saying that Anambra represents the face of the Igboman. That, perhaps, informs why some commentators assert that the state means to the Igboman what Jerusalem means for the Jew.

Among the Jews of whatever nationality, there is always this nostalgia about Jerusalem. Even when they are of German, Ethiopian, American or Polish stock, they are usually conscious of their roots in that sacred city.

Among the Igbo, there is, to some extent, a similar attachment to Anambra. Wherever he might have hailed from, whether Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu, Rivers, Delta, Benue or even Akwa Ibom, the Igboman is concerned about happenings in the Light of the Nation, as Anambra prides itself.

It has not been easy explaining why developments in the state attract the attention of even non-indigenes.

Similarly, most of those who have shown great interest in the affairs of the state, including some of the indigenes, might not have accurate information on the state and what it holds for the country and beyond.

This is the knowledge gap that the book “Anambra – Light of the nation: A Compendium, 1991-2016” seeks to fill. The book, an 800-page photo history compilation, documents the rich history and colourful cultural heritage, religion and traditional institutions of the people. It also mirrors their arts and lifestyle in a period spanning the past and present.

The compendium, which is divided into 12 sections, opens with the history of Ndi Anambra, as the indigenes refer to themselves, how the state is governed politically and how communities are governed through the traditional institutions.

Chapters 4, 5 and 6 highlight the landmark achievements of the people in the spheres of religion, education and medicare; while Chapter 7 showcases the rich tourism potential of the state under thebanner of Tourism, Arts & Lifestyle.

Three chapters of the book, 8, 9 and 10, are devoted to indigenes of the state who have become role models locally and internationally on account of their remarkable feats in the areas of education, entertainment, commerce, enterprise, sports, literature, among others.

These people are described as Beacons and Icons. Chapter 11 emphasizes the spirit of competition and mutual cooperation amongst Ndi Anambra which propels them to form and join associations for economic and social uplift. The last chapter examines the giant strides of Anambra since its creation in 1991.

The book also showcases the colourful festivals, masquerades and details of the communities in the state, including their local food, peculiar cultural traits and traditional institutions.

Aside from its colourful pictorial presentations, the book equally throws up issues that may rankle some wide-held traditions and thus, provoke debates in the days ahead.  

It for instance, argues that, a certain “John Christopher, of Igbo ancestry, was instrumental to the introduction of Christianity in Anambra State and Igboland.”

Christopher, it claims, was born in Sierra Leone in 1815 to a father who hailed from Isuama (somewhere between the present Orlu and Owerri, Imo State) and mother from Arochukwu, Abia State, adding that he was a contemporary of the renowned Yoruba pioneer missionary, Samuel Ajayi Crowther.

How far this revelation is already known and acceptable to the people that are essentially of the Anglican and Catholic denominations is yet to be ascertained.

But, perhaps, more controversial, may be the observation by the authors that even with the dominant adherence to Christianity in the state, the practice of traditional religion and beliefs still thrives among the people, though in lesser degrees. The assertion was buttressed with amazing images and pictures.

Some of the traditional shrines and deities, where such worship takes place in the  state, according to the book, include, Habaa, the famous female deity, near Agulu Lake,  Ududonka, Agwuve Trinity Tree, in Aguleri, Okija Shrine, Ayaya Shrine in Nando and the Okpo Tree in Nteje, which is believed to have mystical powers.

The Okpo Tree, in fact, presents a serious case for study in myths and metaphysics. Seen as an abode for the guardian spirit of the community, reports had it that several gadgets deployed to get the pictures of the tree were damaged in mysterious circumstances.

The reporter gathered that it took the performance of certain rituals and rendition of incantations by the custodians of the tree before its pictures were successfully taken.

Again, contrary to the running narrative of Lokoja, capital of Kogi State, being the only confluence town in the country, the book asserts that Anambra boasts of such natural occurrence.

The authors record, for instance, the amazing incidence of Omambala and Ezu Rivers meeting at a confluence known as Agbonabo but not flowing into one. The strange occurrence manifests in the sharp differences in the colour of the water from the two rivers.

Compiling the book, according to the editor-in-chief, Emeka Okonkwo, was quite tasking. Enormous time, resources and manpower were invested in the research, he said.

His words: “It took different teams and crew of investigative journalists and photographers more than a year to cover every nook and cranny of Anambra state, including all important historical, archaeological, industrial, commercial and tourist sites and locations to source the materials for the publication.”

Former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) appears impressed with the content and volume of information contained in the book.  In writing the foreword, he expressed delight at the book, hoping that the information in it would come handy in the efforts at moving the state and the country to the next level.

He wrote, “It is my hope that this compendium will not only serve to educate Ndi Anambra and other stakeholders on Anambra State, but also help to spur more people to realise the endless positive possibilities that abound when we continuously aim to develop and make life better.”

It was, incidentally, under the Babangida military regime that Anambra was created in 1991.

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, is also excited at the book.

At the introduction section, Obiano, who will be presenting the book as part of activities marking his inauguration for a second term, describes it as a detailed pictorial-based reference manual on the history, people and government of Anambra state.

“We sincerely hope that the information contained in the impressive compendium on Anambra state will help ginger future generations of citizens of the state to surpass the toils and great accomplishments of the outstanding beacons and icons of the state as well as its past and present leaders,” he said.   

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pension Fraud: Reps summon Malami, Okonjo-Iweala, others

— 7th March 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives has summoned the Attorney of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the Head of Service (HoS), Winifred Oyo-Ita, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to appear over alleged fraud in the administration of pension funds in the country. The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating activities of…

  • More condemnations trail Archbishop Obinna’s attack

    — 7th March 2018

    • Araraume, Okey Ezeh describe incident as sacrilegious, ugly Emma Njoku Barely four days after some youths attacked Catholic bishop of Owerri Diocese, Archbishop Obinna, for criticising the Imo State government during a funeral service, more prominent sons of the state have joined their voices in condemning the incident. At a requiem mass in honour…

  • Imo guber:  Madumere shut out of governance 

    — 7th March 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The face-off between Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, following the latter’s governorship ambition has worsened. Madumere has been frozen out of official government functions. Daily Sun gathered that Madumere now operates from Achi Mbieri, his country home, in Mbaitoli area of the state and only comes…

  • Ugwuanyi inaugurates Ogbete Main Market access road

    — 7th March 2018

    Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday inaugurated Ogbete Main Market  access road and a mini parking lot rehabilitated by his administration to improve the standard of the commercial area and enhance business activities. Inaugurating the road, Governor Ugwuanyi, who acknowledged cheers from the traders, noted that the project was in keeping with the promise he…

  • Bloody day in Benue, Plateau, Borno

    — 7th March 2018

    •30 killed in fresh attacks Rose Ejembi; Makurdi, Gyang Bere, Jos It is another season of wailing and weeping in Benue, Plateau and Borno states as three separate attacks by suspected herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents sent at least 30 persons to their untimely grave. Worse hit is Benue where 24 people including children, women…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share