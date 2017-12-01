Wisemart smart TV lands in Nigeria

Lovers of entertainment, especially music and movies, will have cause to enjoy as Wisemart Real Investment Limited has introduced a smart television set into the Nigerian market.

According to Omolara Atunwa, Wisemart’s Business Manager, with the TV set, families could download musical videos, audios, watch movies, football and live programmes. She added that with the availability of Internet “you can check your mail, go to WhatsApp, and YouTube among others. In fact, it can perform the function of a any smart phone at no additional cost.”

Speaking more on the advantages of the television set, Atunwa said research has shown that the introduction of smart telephone has limited the ability of parents to communicate with their children but the Wisemart TV will bridge the gap and help reduce anti-social vices in the country “because families can sit together, watch movies, musicals, football and other interesting programmes instead of operating different handsets at the same time”.

The television set comes in different sizes such as 32”, 42”, 55”, 70” and curve smart.