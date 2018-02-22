Winter Olympics: Nigeria’s Bobsled team gets thumbs up

Travelstart Nigeria, Africa’s largest online travel agency and proud sponsor of the Nigerian contingent to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang, South Korea has applauded the Bobsleds team for making history by being the first African to feature in bobsleigh at the games. Travelstart in collaboration with Royal Dutch KLM airlines facilitated the trip for both the bobsled and Skeleton team as well as other contingents to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Speaking shortly after Nigeria’s outing in the two heats for the bobsleigh race, the Country Manager of Travelstart Nigeria, Phillip Akesson lauded them for recording a personal best of 52.21seconds in their first appearance at the games. He expressed satisfaction at the performance of the team at the game saying that the company would continue to show their support for the team.

He said: “The performance of the team is highly remarkable. They deserve our commendation for setting a record having regards to the fact that the athletes were less than a year in the game. We are very delighted to be associated with them and we won’t relent in giving them all the support”.

The duo of Akeoma Omeoga and Seun Adigun represented Nigeria at the bobsleigh race.

where they recorded 52.21 seconds and 52.55 seconds in their first heat and second heat respectively.

The Canada-born US-based Simidele Adeagbo had earlier on Friday made history by being the first African woman to compete in the skeleton event at the Winter Olympics.