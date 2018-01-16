The Sun News
Latest
16th January 2018 - Mainz condemns racial abuse of Super Eagles players
16th January 2018 - Winter Olympics: Nigerian athletes set to make history in Pyeongchang
16th January 2018 - Heartland determined to return to winning ways – Ubido 
16th January 2018 - . . . AU lodges formal diplomatic protest
16th January 2018 - Trump’s Africa slur: Nigeria summons US ambassador
16th January 2018 - Akwa Utd: We won’t disappoint in Africa -Maikaba 
16th January 2018 - Australian Open: Venus bundled out
16th January 2018 - Over three million fans request for World Cup tickets
16th January 2018 - Mainz condemns racial abuse of Super Eagles players
16th January 2018 - Winter Olympics: Nigerian athletes set to make history in Pyeongchang
Home / Sports / Winter Olympics: Nigerian athletes set to make history in Pyeongchang

Winter Olympics: Nigerian athletes set to make history in Pyeongchang

— 16th January 2018

Nigeria’s women’s bobsleigh team will make history in Pyeongchang as the first African sled to compete at the Winter Olympics.

Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga hit the qualifying standard in November but needed to maintain their world ranking until 14 January.

Nigeria will be represented for the first time at the Winter Olympics.

Simidele Adeagbo will also fly the West African nation’s flag in the women’s skeleton.

All three bobsledders were once track and field athletes before switching to winter sports, with Adigun competing in the 100m hurdles at the London 2012 Olympics.

Adigun will pilot the Nigerian sled in South Korea with either Onwumere or Omeoga to be selected as brakewoman.

“It’s surreal,” said Adigun, speaking in November.

“One of the things that you aspire to is to have a podium spot with respect for the process and respect for the learning curve of what it is that we’re actually doing.”

Adeagbo, 36, only took up skeleton four months ago but will compete in Pyeongchang after finishing third in her two races at the North American Cup in Lake Placid, New York at the weekend.

The Canadian-born slider – a former triple and long jumper – first expressed an interest in bobsleigh but was encouraged to try skeleton instead.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ambode appoints idowu Ajanaku Information and Strategy adviser

— 16th January 2018

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, has approved the appointment of Mr. Idowu Ajanaku as his special adviser on Information and Strategy. The appointment was with immediate effect. In a letter signed by the Head of Service, Mrs. Folasade Sidikatu Adesoye, Ajanaku’s appointment was in line with the governor’s vision to strengthen the information machinery…

  • How to solve forex problems –Heritage Bank

    — 16th January 2018

    By Omodele Adigun Nigeria may soon be on its way to rival global tourist destinations as Heritage Bank, through its strategic public and private  partnerships, is currently championing  transformation of  the nation’s tourism sector into huge foreign exchange (forex) earner  and  lever of  economic development. The bank may have been prompted by what obtains in…

  • FG targets more revenue from VAIDS in 2018

    — 16th January 2018

    Having grossed N23 billion from the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) in 2017, the Federal Government expects to net considerable tax revenue this year through the scheme. According to Mr. Tunde Fowler, Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), VAIDS had earned the Federal Government the sum of N17 billion by early…

  • Knowledge gap crashed many microfinance banks –Adegbami, MD, Mainstreet Bank MfB

    — 16th January 2018

    By Sunday Ani My people perish for the lack of knowledge, says The Holy Bible. The same could also be said  for the collapse of many microfinance banks in the country. According to Mr. Adegoke Adegbami, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Mainstreet Bank Microfinance Bank (MfB) Limited, also said knowledge gap was largely…

  • Raise start-up capital for your business from esusu, cooperative societies

    — 16th January 2018

    By Omodele Adigun Getting credit is one of the major challenges facing micro enterprises in Nigeria and one of the ways small entrepreneurs go round the problem is by using informal channels. These include friends and family, moneylenders and informal savings schemes such as Esusu and thrift societies. Esusu, according to Essence.com, is an informal…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share