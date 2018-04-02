The Sun News
How Winnie Mandela died

— 2nd April 2018

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, wife to the first black president in South Africa, Nelson Mandela dies at 81 on Monday, April 1, 2018.

A personal assistant to the late anti-apartheid campaigner made the announcement.

A family member, Victor Dlamini in a statement said she died of a long illness, “She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year,” the statement reads.

He added: “She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

Recall, she was rushed to the hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa after suffering a kidney infection.

“Prior to going to the clinic she was uncomfortable and complaining of loss of apetite and that one of her legs was painful.

“Upon admission it was discovered that she had an infection and that it had affected her kidneys.”

It added: “She is expected to make a full recovery and should spend approximately a week in hospital.

“She is constantly surrounded by family and is in high spirits.”

  How Winnie Mandela died

