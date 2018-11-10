The highpoint of the last day of the ANA conference was the award night. Uchenna Eze’s The Longest Trial won the ANA Prose Fiction Prize, while the ANA Drama Prize was clinched by Obari Gomba with Guerilla Post.

The ANA Poetry Prize went to J.O.J. Nwachukwu-Agbada, author of Bombblast or Breakfast, while the ANA/Abubakar Gimba Prize for Short Stories was won by Sisi Miet Sweet’s Justice Club.

The ANA Prize for Children’s Literature went to Jide Ogunlana’s Primrose and the Kidnappers, while the ANA/NECO Teen Author Prose Prize was won by Ernest Ogunyemi’s Beautiful Things: Stories.

The essay, “Nativisation as Style and Identity Marker in Barclays Ayakoroma’s Dance on His Grave by Ebi Yeibo was adjudged the best entry for the ANA/Maria Ajima Prize for Literary Criticism by the panel of judges headed by Prof. Nelson Fashina of the University of Ibadan.