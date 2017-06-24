Windstorm destroys houses in Ringim

Windstorm has destroyed 91 houses in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa, an official of the Council said.

Information Officer of in charge of the Local Government Area, Alhaji Mustafa Nababi said, on Saturday, in Dutse, that the windstorm happened on June 21.

He explained that the destroyed houses were in two villages of the council.

He said 75 of the houses were in Auramo village and 16 in Zangon Kanya village.

The spokesperson added that the council Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad and his Secretary, Alhaji Shehu Sule, in company of other officials, had visited the affected areas to sympathise with victims.

He said that the chairman had pleaded with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to assist the victims. (NAN)