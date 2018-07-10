Wimbledon: Federer, Serena advance to quarters

Roger Federer charged through in the men’s draw, advancing to a record-extending 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Adrian Mannarino of France.

The eight-time champion lost just five points in a 16-minute first set but faced break points for the first time in this year’s tournament, saving all four.

Federer has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon to move within one straight-sets victory of breaking his previous longest streak at the All England Club, when he won 34 in a row between the third round in 2005 and the final in 2006.

Serena Williams is back in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 13th time after beating Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina 6-4, 6-2.

In a matchup of the only two mothers remaining in the draw, Williams jumped into a 3-0 lead in both sets and wrapped up the win in 62 minutes.

“It was tougher than the scoreline,” Williams said. “I knew we were both moms, and I’m not sure how often that’s happened, if ever. So it’s really cool.

You can be a mom, you can still play tennis and you can still be great.”

Rodina, who upset 10th-seeded Madison Keys in the previous round, broke back for 3-2 in the second set but was broken to love straight away.

Williams is looking for her eighth Wimbledon title and has established herself as the big favourite once again, with the top-10 seeds all eliminated.

She is seeded 25th after missing last year’s tournament while pregnant.

The last of the women’s top-10 seeds has been knocked out at Wimbledon.