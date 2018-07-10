The Sun News
Wimbledon: Federer, Serena advance to quarters
10th July 2018 - France, Belgium in heavyweights clash
10th July 2018 - Chelsea drops Omeruo, lists Moses, Ola Aina
10th July 2018 - Iwobi retains Arsenal’s No 17 jersey
10th July 2018 - Joshua awaits Wilder fight
10th July 2018 - CSKA wants Musa on permanent deal
10th July 2018 - Italian Serie A returns on DStv, debuts On GOtv
10th July 2018 - 2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles ready for Seychelles, Libya
10th July 2018 - Putin to attend World Cup final match
10th July 2018 - Galatasaray opens Henry Onyekuru talk
Wimbledon

Wimbledon: Federer, Serena advance to quarters

— 10th July 2018

Roger Federer charged through in the men’s draw, advancing to a record-extending 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Adrian Mannarino of France.

The eight-time champion lost just five points in a 16-minute first set but faced break points for the first time in this year’s tournament, saving all four.

Federer has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon to move within one straight-sets victory of breaking his previous longest streak at the All England Club, when he won 34 in a row between the third round in 2005 and the final in 2006.

Serena Williams is back in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 13th time after beating Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina 6-4, 6-2.
In a matchup of the only two mothers remaining in the draw, Williams jumped into a 3-0 lead in both sets and wrapped up the win in 62 minutes.

“It was tougher than the scoreline,” Williams said. “I knew we were both moms, and I’m not sure how often that’s happened, if ever. So it’s really cool.

You can be a mom, you can still play tennis and you can still be great.”

Rodina, who upset 10th-seeded Madison Keys in the previous round, broke back for 3-2 in the second set but was broken to love straight away.

Williams is looking for her eighth Wimbledon title and has established herself as the big favourite once again, with the top-10 seeds all eliminated.

She is seeded 25th after missing last year’s tournament while pregnant.

The last of the women’s top-10 seeds has been knocked out at Wimbledon.

