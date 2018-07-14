– The Sun News
Latest
14th July 2018 - Wimbledon 2018: Gordon Reid & Alfie Hewett win wheelchair doubles title
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: EU wants continued consolidation of democracy in Nigeria – Karlsen
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Fayemi says every vote must count
14th July 2018 - Live update: Ekiti Guber Elections 2018
14th July 2018 - Poll update: Accept defeat maturely if you lose, Olukere urges parties
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: British High Commissioner says process peaceful so far
14th July 2018 - Ekiti decides: Too early to comment on exercise – Fayemi
14th July 2018 - Russia 2018: 60 Nigerians brought to Russia for World Cup stranded, duped
14th July 2018 - 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations: Flying Eagles set for battle
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Fayemi votes, wife not accredited for presenting old voter’s card
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Wimbledon 2018: Gordon Reid & Alfie Hewett win wheelchair doubles title
Wimbledon 2018

Wimbledon 2018: Gordon Reid & Alfie Hewett win wheelchair doubles title

— 14th July 2018

BBC Sports

Britain’s Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett won Wimbledon 2018 wheelchair doubles title by beating Germany’s Joachim Gerard and Swede Stefan Olsson.

Cheered on by a vocal crowd on court three, the second seeds won 6-1 6-4.

Reid, 26, and Hewett, 20, attacked from the outset to race through the first set before being pushed in the second.

Victory marked an eighth Grand Slam doubles title for Reid and a fourth for Hewett.

Hewett said: “Every year to come back and win it, it’s tougher each year. People kind of expect you just to win it. We know that’s not the case.

“There’s a lot of strong guys out there. Yesterday’s match and even today’s match kind of proved how strong the field is.”

Later on Saturday, Briton Andy Lapthorne and his American partner David Wagner take on Australian Dylan Alcott and South Africa’s Lucas Sithole in the quad wheelchair doubles final.

Reid and Hewett took early command of the first set, winning six games in a row after Olsson and Gerard held their opening service game.

The British pair went a break up in the fourth game of the second set when Olsson overcooked a forehand, but they were pegged back in the next game when a Hewett double fault allowed their opponents to break back.

Olsson and Gerard won three games in a row to put pressure on the Britons, but they were too strong for them.

“It was an incredible match, one of best doubles matches we’ve played,” said Hewett, who will share prize money of £14,000 with Reid.

“There are definitely a few tired shoulders.”

Reid added: “It’s a really exciting time for the sport. We hope to inspire more younger kids.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti guber: EU wants continued consolidation of democracy in Nigeria – Karlsen

— 14th July 2018

  Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Ketil Karlsen, who is leading a group of international observers in monitoring the governorship election in Ekiti State, has described the exercise as a stepping stone on the road to the general elections in 2019. In…

  • FAYEMI

    Ekiti guber: Fayemi says every vote must count

    — 14th July 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing gubernatorial pol, in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said every vote must count in view of the reports he received that card readers did not work in some polling units, arrests and skirmishes in some places. Speaking with journalists…

  • Fayemi, Eleka

    Live update: Ekiti Guber Elections 2018

    — 14th July 2018

    Ismail Omipidan Multiple voting in some polling units in Oye Senator Ayo Arise voted at exactly 11.01 am in Ward 1, unit 1 in Oye council In Odo-Ado, Oke-Ila, all in the state capital, thugs of one of the political parties are preventing perceived sympathisers of the other party from accessing voting centres , let…

  • BAYELSA

    Poll update: Accept defeat maturely if you lose, Olukere urges parties

    — 14th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado–Ekiti The Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiu Obasoyin, has urged any party who loses in the on going governorship poll in Ekiti to accept defeat if they lose in the spirit of peace and stability. He also said that incidents of voting buying, violence and  have not been witnessed in his area which…

  • Ekiti guber: British High Commissioner says process peaceful so far

    — 14th July 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, has said the conduct of the governorship election in Ekiti State has been peaceful so far. In an interview with journalists at Ogilolo in Isan-Ekiti, he also said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was well prepared for the exercise, adding that the security…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share