Wimbledon 2018: Gordon Reid & Alfie Hewett win wheelchair doubles title

BBC Sports

Britain’s Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett won Wimbledon 2018 wheelchair doubles title by beating Germany’s Joachim Gerard and Swede Stefan Olsson.

Cheered on by a vocal crowd on court three, the second seeds won 6-1 6-4.

Reid, 26, and Hewett, 20, attacked from the outset to race through the first set before being pushed in the second.

Victory marked an eighth Grand Slam doubles title for Reid and a fourth for Hewett.

Hewett said: “Every year to come back and win it, it’s tougher each year. People kind of expect you just to win it. We know that’s not the case.

“There’s a lot of strong guys out there. Yesterday’s match and even today’s match kind of proved how strong the field is.”

Later on Saturday, Briton Andy Lapthorne and his American partner David Wagner take on Australian Dylan Alcott and South Africa’s Lucas Sithole in the quad wheelchair doubles final.

Reid and Hewett took early command of the first set, winning six games in a row after Olsson and Gerard held their opening service game.

The British pair went a break up in the fourth game of the second set when Olsson overcooked a forehand, but they were pegged back in the next game when a Hewett double fault allowed their opponents to break back.

Olsson and Gerard won three games in a row to put pressure on the Britons, but they were too strong for them.

“It was an incredible match, one of best doubles matches we’ve played,” said Hewett, who will share prize money of £14,000 with Reid.

“There are definitely a few tired shoulders.”

Reid added: “It’s a really exciting time for the sport. We hope to inspire more younger kids.”