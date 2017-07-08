The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
8th July 2017 - 2,300 athletes for FINA World Championships
8th July 2017 - Wimbledon 2017 : Novak Djokovic dismisses John McEnroe comments
8th July 2017 - NPFL : Akwa in Jos to disunite Plateau
8th July 2017 - NWPL: Agumanu-Chiejine blows hot
8th July 2017 - Abia Warriors mourn late Supporters Club Chairman
8th July 2017 - Evans vanishes
8th July 2017 - My family thought computer was for kids
8th July 2017 - DEVELOPING A WEALTH MENTALITY 
8th July 2017 - FG takes tax advocacy to the streets of Abuja
8th July 2017 - Poor funding, low tariff bane of irregularities in power sector — IBEDC
Home / Sports / Wimbledon 2017 : Novak Djokovic dismisses John McEnroe comments

Wimbledon 2017 : Novak Djokovic dismisses John McEnroe comments

— 8th July 2017

Novak Djokovic says he does not “know on what basis” three-time Wimbledon champion John McEnroe likened him to golf star Tiger Woods.

Djokovic, 30, has lost all four Grand Slam titles which he held last year and slipped to fourth in the world.

Woods, a 14-time golf major winner, has struggled for form after marital problems and injury in recent years.

McEnroe said Djokovic “had some off-court issues with the family”, but the Serb said he took the claims “lightly”.

“He’s well known for his bold comments and not caring too much about being politically correct and saying whatever is on his mind,” Djokovic said about American McEnroe.

“I don’t take anything personally.”

Djokovic, a 12-time Grand Slam champion, said last month that 2017 had been his toughest year in tennis.

As well as losing all of his major crowns, he slipped out of the world’s top two for the first time since 2011 and split with his coaching team.

However, the former world number one has rediscovered his form during the grass-court season.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Evans vanishes

— 8th July 2017

•Billionaire kidnapper’s whereabouts unknown •Moved out of Lagos midnight by 30 heavily armed men BY ADE ALADE and CHIOMA IGBOKWE After weeks of public furore and media frenzy, a sudden blackout has descended on the case of Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, Nigeria’s infamous billionaire kidnapper, thus fuelling speculations that he’s escaped, or dead. Saturday Sun…

Share

  • FG takes tax advocacy to the streets of Abuja

    — 8th July 2017

    In a bid to encourage voluntary declaration of tax, the Federal Government on Thursday took to the streets of Abuja to enlighten and educate the public on the need to pay tax. The Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, who led the campaign in Abuja, said it would be held in the…

    Share

  • Poor funding, low tariff bane of irregularities in power sector — IBEDC

    — 8th July 2017

    Mr. Dele Ayodele, the deputy managing director, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Thursday identified poor funding and low tariff charged by Distribution Companies (DISCOs) as the bane of irregularities in the power sector. Ayodele, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that due to the lack of a cost-reflective…

    Share

  • NSE market indices post first growth in July, up by 0.16%

    — 8th July 2017

    Market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange  (NSE) on Thursday recorded the first growth for the month, reversing the three-day bearish trend. The indices appreciated by 0.16 per cent just as the volume of shares traded decreased by 45.88 per cent. The All-Share Index appreciated marginally by 52.46 points or 0.16 per cent to close…

    Share

  • Ethiopian Airlines starts flight services to Kaduna, Aug.1

    — 8th July 2017

    Ethiopian Airlines is to commence scheduled flight services thrice a week to Kaduna in North Western Nigeria from Aug. 1. The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, in Lagos on Thursday. GebreMariam said the airline would operate the flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays….

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share