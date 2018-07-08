Wimbeldon Open: Pliskova dares Serena

Karolina Pliskova has insisted that she “doesn’t care” about Serena Williams despite the pair being in the same side of the draw at Wimbledon.

Seventh seed Pliskova fought back from a set down to avoid an early exit against Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu, eventually prevailing 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1.

And Pliskova – one of only two top ten seeds left in the draw alongside Simona Halep – afterwards insisted that she is not worried about Williams.

“She’s not in my next round, so far I don’t care about her,” Pliskova said.

“I know she’s been winning also couple matches, tough one today. I beat her in US Open, so there is no reason why I should be worried.”