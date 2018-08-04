Metro

Chelsea winger Willian made his long-awaited return to first team training on Saturday as the Blues prepare for their clash against Manchester City at Wembley.

The Brazilian was due back at pre-season training last week but a passport issue held up his return. Maurizio Sarri was sceptical about Willian’s excuses, describing the 29-year-old’s absence as ‘strange’ and some within the club feel he was angling for a move away given interest from Manchester United.

READ ALSO PSG thrash Monaco to win French Super Cup as Neymar plays 15 minutes

However, Willian was all smiles today as he trained under Sarri with his team-mates for the first time. Willian missed six days of pre-season.

Chelsea take on Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday in the Community Shield as Sarri’s men continue their bid to get fit for their Premier League opener against Huddersfield.

Willian is likely to be on the bench at Wembley, while Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois are expected to miss out altogether as they’re yet to return to training.

Callum Hudson-Odoi impressed against Arsenal on Thursday and should start against City, while Alvaro Morata is expected to lead the line.