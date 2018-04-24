The Sun News
Latest
24th April 2018 - Will Nigeria heed IMF warning?
24th April 2018 - Issues around Buhari’s 2019 re-election bid
24th April 2018 - Delay in the passage of 2018 budget
24th April 2018 - Cradle snatchers on the prowl
24th April 2018 - Buhari’s unguarded tongue
24th April 2018 - Sanction Buhari over alleged $496.3m expenditure –PDP urges NASS
24th April 2018 - APC ward congress: Kalu cautions against imposition of candidates
24th April 2018 - Munachim Chukwuma 08064988081
24th April 2018 - National convention: APC may consider consensus –Jigawa gov
24th April 2018 - Fayose to Buhari: Nigerian youths, best in the world
Home / Columns / Opinion / Will Nigeria heed IMF warning?
looters

Will Nigeria heed IMF warning?

— 24th April 2018

Anytime these two global financial institutions- the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank convene their annual meetings- it’s always like receiving lectures on contemporary financial/economic matters. They hand down advice and warning to policymakers in both developed and emerging market economies such as Nigeria. However, such advisory is not binding on member- countries. But the economies of countries do benefit immensely if the policymakers heed the warning. They can as well ignore it albeit at their own perils.

Therefore, there are so many takeaways from the just concluded IMF/World Bank Spring meetings in Washington DC, USA.

First, a caveat: The Buhari administration should not take all the credit for the bright picture in the skylines of the Nigerian economy. Why?, you may ask. It’s because, as the IMF noted last week, by a lot of measures, these are “good times” for the global economy, not Nigeria’s alone. Almost every region of the world is currently enjoying solid growth and prosperity simultaneously for the first time in a decade. Whether this has translated into the well-being of the people, is entirely a different matter.

Take Nigeria’s case as an example. From the last quarter of last year, to the first quarter (Q1) of this year, key macroeconomic indicators suggest that our economy is off to its best start since 2015.Global oil prices and local production levels have been encouraging. Foreign reserve is at it best in four years, inflation has been on a downward trend for over a year, though still at double digits. The All Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and other financial assets are still priced at levels that suggest that growth may continue apace for sometime to come. In addition, the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), a leading indicator of economic activities and business confidence, is also on its best run in about four years. The strong correlation between the PMI and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) also implies that our economy is faring better than we have had in three years.

And you may conclude by asking: Isn’t Buhari a lucky President? Well, Yes, and No. Yes, if his policymakers will leverage on the present “good times” and utilise the opportunities created by the rising crude prices in the international market to reform our economy. This is because, as the IMF Chief Economist, Maurice Obstfeld warned Nigeria and other oil exporting countries when he unveiled the latest World Economic Outlook in Washington DC, Nigeria and other oil producing nations may not be twice lucky if crude prices plunge again. Last week, it peaked at $75 per barrel, before dipping $70 early this week after US President had described the high oil prices in recent weeks as “artificial”. Could this be a bad signal? Perhaps, not yet time to press the panic buttons. But, it could foretell an urgent need for caution and to do something for the ‘rainy day’. As the IMF Managing Director, Christine Lagarde succinctly warned, “the current global picture is bright, but we can see darker clouds looming”.

What lessons do the looming darker clouds hold for Nigeria? First, there’s the risk of rising public debts, which can constitute profound, direct risks to our financial stability. This is because, the debts that the federal government has accumulated in recent times could pose serious financial stability in future. Although, Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun remains optimistic that Nigeria is saved from debt overhang because our debt to GDP ratio is less than 20 percent, such borrowing without sustainability strategy can harm the economy, if not now, in the future. Not long ago, Fitch, a global ratings agency, observed that the Federal Government’s debt had hit a staggering 320 percent of our annual revenue. This is arguably one of the highest in the world. If this is true, it’s well above the median of 196 percent for countries in Africa and the Middle East that were rated by Fitch. Even last year, during the unveiling of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP),the federal government admitted that Nigeria’s public debt could be at risk as a result of declining revenue. Currently, the public debt stands at over $21trn.

We need to remind ourselves that after the 2008 global financial meltdown, there was this market checklist which emerging market economies such as Nigeria were advised to strictly adhered to. The advisory is as follows: Don’t let your current account deficit get too big, preferably not above 3 percent; don’t finance your deficit budget with short-term portfolio capital. Instead, try attract huge Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Also, don’t let your exchange rate get overvalued. Grow your external reserves and keep inflation rate at manageable level, possibly at single digit. Sadly, Nigeria has broken almost all the rules in the checklist. Our policymakers have not adhered to them.

Yes, to prevent these concerns are within each country’s purview. But, the questions to ask are: Are our policymakers doing much to prevent another recession? Is our budget deficit reducing or expanding? Is our public debt going down or rising? Is the CBN doing enough in its monetary policy? Is interest rate going up or down? The answers are in the opposite. Our policymakers are not effectively using the fiscal and monetary instruments to reduce those imbalances. And this is sad indeed.

As a mid-income country, our economy is still vulnerable and bristle to both internal and external shocks, despite the exit of recession. And this is because of our overdependence on oil revenue, which constitutes about 70 percent of total government receipts. Things are also not looking up yet in the diversification effort. The non-oil revenue, expected to relieve oil as the government’s dominant source of cash, netted in just N1.13trn in the first months of 2017. This represents N22bn or 16 percent less than oil receipts, which stood at N1.35trn in the same period. This is also half the size of a N2.2trn five-month target set by the government for non-oil revenue. Figures for the first quarter (Q1) of 2018 are not yet out. It needs be recalled that before oil prices tumbled in 2014 and 2015,the IMF and the World Bank warned Nigeria’s policymakers to take urgent steps towards diversifying the non-oil sector. Though government has taken some measures to that end, especially in the agricultural subsector, not much is happening in other areas, or maybe, the dividends are not evident yet.

Nonetheless, the problem here is that, should oil prices plunge again, government will have less leeway to deal with it. Therefore, what the IMF and the World Bank are saying is that, should another wave of recession arrive, the fiscal and monetary authorities may find themselves well short of ammunition to fight.

Altogether, heeding the IMF advice will be in the best interest of our country, that’s, reduce our public debt, less dependent on oil resources by focusing on human capital development and local content and diversification. In the long term, the present new tax system should be done in a transparent manner.

At present, Nigeria’s tax to GDP is one of the lowest globally, at 6 percent. This compares abysmally with some of our West African neighbours like Ghana. Doing all of these will prove the litmus test for the ‘Change’ mantra of the All Progressives Congress(APC) administration

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP

Sanction Buhari over alleged $496.3m expenditure –PDP urges NASS

— 24th April 2018

•Don’t politicise security expenditure –Garba Shehu •Presidency must follow due process –Reps Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Job Osazuwa The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the National Assembly to sanction President Muhammadu Buhari, for spending $496.3 millon to purchase military aircraft from the United States of America (USA) without  its approval. The PDP, in a…

  • APC ward congress: Kalu cautions against imposition of candidates

    — 24th April 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State against imposition of candidates during the party’s ward congress slated for May.  Kalu, who spoke in Umuahia, during a meeting of APC stakeholders, condemned the recent leadership squabble which tends…

  • APC meeting

    National convention: APC may consider consensus –Jigawa gov

    — 24th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja JigawA State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) may consider consensus in picking a new set of national officers for the party. Badaru said this to newsmen at the APC’s national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, during inauguration of the party’s National Convention Committee. “On whether we will adopt…

  • Fayose Ekiti Kalu peace VISIT

    Fayose to Buhari: Nigerian youths, best in the world

    — 24th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has described Nigerian youths as the best in the world. He lamented that the under privileged among them have had to struggle hard to make it in an environment without viable and equal opportunities. He was reacting to statements credited to President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging that…

  • Ondo

    4 die, 10 injured in Ondo auto crash

    — 24th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure About four persons have reportedly died in a road accident along Oka-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, while 10 persons sustained serious injuries. It was gathered that two out of the three vehicles involved in the accident got burnt, while one of the drivers died alongside other…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share