The Sun News
Latest
7th December 2017 - Wildfires ravage Los Angeles
7th December 2017 - Ambode to power every Lagos home
7th December 2017 - Yenagoa LG workers to receive salary arrears from Paris Club refund
7th December 2017 - Kazaure to corps members: Shun excessive night parties
7th December 2017 - Court orders temporary forfeitures N28.5m, houses linked to Lagos Director
7th December 2017 - Don’t compromise on anti-corruption fight, varsity don tells Buhari
7th December 2017 - Obasanjo condemns resurgence of slavery in Africa
7th December 2017 - Babatunde Ruwase now LCCI President
7th December 2017 - UPDATE: Damishi Sango’s abductors make contact, demand N100m
7th December 2017 - Dogara tasks ECOWAS leaders on stricter laws against small arms
Home / Cover / World News / Wildfires ravage Los Angeles

Wildfires ravage Los Angeles

— 7th December 2017

Authorities closed a major freeway Thursday as flames from the largest and most destructive Southern California wildfire jumped lanes and churned toward coastal and mountain communities northwest of Los Angeles as crews kept an eye on unpredictable winds.

A more favorable wind forecast still called for potentially dangerous gusts, but ones not likely to approach historic levels forecasters had feared, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is good news for the fire crews as the winds will not be driven quite as vigorously,” a weather service statement said.

Calmer overnight conditions helped crews protect the Ventura County resort town of Ojai, where most of the 7,000 residents were under new evacuation orders following a big burst of wind late Wednesday. Evacuations were also ordered for the first time in Santa Barbara County, where the coastal city of Carpinteria was under threat.

Officials closed U.S. 101 for more than a dozen miles along the coast, cutting off a major route between Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for several hours as fire charred heavy brush along lanes.

Southern California has been hit hard by four major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.

Millions of cellphones buzzed loudly Wednesday night from San Diego to Santa Barbara with a sound that usually means an Amber Alert, but this time meant a rare weather warning for strong winds making extreme fire danger.

Officials hope the electronic push will keep the region alert and the death toll from the week’s fires at zero.

Melissa Rosenzweig, 47, was briefly back home Wednesday after evacuating from her Ventura house, which has been spared so far while most on her street had burned in the largest and most destructive of the region’s fires. She and her husband were about to evacuate again, hoping they will get lucky twice as the new winds arrive.

“Heck yeah I’m still worried,” Rosenzweig said. “We’re very grateful but I know we’re not out of the woods.”

In what may have been an early sign of the 140-square-mile fire getting new life, several thousand new evacuations were ordered Wednesday night in Ojai, a town of artists and resorts. The blaze had been creeping there already, but an increase in winds pushed it close enough for many more to flee.

Wild winds could easily send make new fires explode too, as one did Wednesday in Los Angeles’ exclusive Bel-Air section, where a fire consumed multimillion-dollar houses that give the rich and famous sweeping views of Los Angeles.

Little flame was visible by late Tuesday, but Wednesday, fire exploded on the steep slopes of Sepulveda Pass, closing a section of heavily traveled Interstate 405 and destroying four homes.

Flames burned a wine storage shed at media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s 16-acre (6.5-hectare) Moraga Vineyards estate and appeared to have damaged about 7 acres (2.8 hectares) of vines, a spokeswoman said.

Across the wide I-405 freeway from the fire, the Getty Center art complex was closed to protect its collection from smoke damage. Many schools across Los Angeles were closed because of poor air quality and classes were canceled at 265 schools Thursday.

Back in the beachside city of Ventura, the fire killed more than two dozen horses at a stable and had destroyed at least 150 structures, a number that was expected to get far bigger as firefighters are able to assess losses.

Air tankers that had been grounded much of the week because of high winds flew on Wednesday, dropping flame retardant. Firefighters rushed to attack the fires before winds picked up again.

“We’re basically in an urban firefight in Ventura, where if you can keep that house from burning, you might be able to slow the fire down,” said Tim Chavez, a fire behavior specialist at the blaze. “But that’s about it.”

(Source: Denver Post)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wildfires ravage Los Angeles

— 7th December 2017

Authorities closed a major freeway Thursday as flames from the largest and most destructive Southern California wildfire jumped lanes and churned toward coastal and mountain communities northwest of Los Angeles as crews kept an eye on unpredictable winds. A more favorable wind forecast still called for potentially dangerous gusts, but ones not likely to approach…

  • Ambode to power every Lagos home

    — 7th December 2017

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Thursday said arrangement had been put in place to implement the embedded power project which would soon bring electricity to every home in the state. Ambode spoke at the 2017 community day celebration with the theme: “Community Affinity: Aligning Lagos Communities with Private Sector” held in Lagos. He…

  • Yenagoa LG workers to receive salary arrears from Paris Club refund

    — 7th December 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Council of Bayelsa State, Mr. Oforji Oboku, has disclosed that the council would clear outstanding salaries from the Paris club refund once it is released. Oboku, who frowned at reports suggesting that local government councils in Baylesa State owe a lot of money to their workers,…

  • Kazaure to corps members: Shun excessive night parties

    — 7th December 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, ADO-EKITI Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has warned corps members against holding night parties which, he said, could jeopardise their lives. Gen. Kazaure also warned corps members against involvement in sharp practices like Advanced Fee Fraud also known as “419” and Internet scam otherwise known as…

  • Court orders temporary forfeitures N28.5m, houses linked to Lagos Director

    — 7th December 2017

    ..As Congolese surrenders $700,000 to FG From: Lukman Olabiyi Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered that the sum of N28.5 million, found in the account of a Director of Account, Lagos State Ministry of Public Works Corporation, Anifowoshe Muhammed Jamiu Alade, to be temporary forfeited to the Federal Government,  for…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share