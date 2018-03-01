The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - Wilder: I’m Anthony Joshua’s biggest threat
1st March 2018 - Street kids go to school
1st March 2018 - Deeper Life Church’s new projects excite Gbagada community
1st March 2018 - Mobile hospital gives free medical care to 1.5m indigents in Osun
1st March 2018 - Alimosho group berates extortion, threatens to petition EFCC
1st March 2018 - Micro-finance firm denies being ‘wonder bank’
1st March 2018 - Daily Times unending crisis
1st March 2018 - Your pneumonia not caused by cold weather
1st March 2018 - Ways to prevent spread of cerebrospinal meningitis
1st March 2018 - Enjoy your boiled groundnut
Home / Sports / Wilder: I’m Anthony Joshua’s biggest threat

Wilder: I’m Anthony Joshua’s biggest threat

— 1st March 2018

Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua “got it all wrong” when he picked Tyson Fury as his biggest threat and chose himself as the “most dangerous” heavyweight.
The American defends his WBC heavyweight title against Luis Ortiz in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, and could remain on collision course with fellow champion Joshua.
‘AJ’ singled out Fury as his most difficult future opponent in a past interview, but Wilder mocked this opinion as the ‘Bronze Bomber’ believes his fearsome punch power sets him apart from his rivals.
“If the people around Joshua really cared about him and loved him, I think someone should’ve tapped him on the shoulder and whispered in his ear to tell him he’s got it all wrong,” Wilder exclusively told Sky Sports.
“Everyone knows that Tyson Fury isn’t the biggest threat in the heavyweight division. Everyone knows who is the man in the heavyweight division, hands down.
“Everybody knows who has the power to beat anyone at any given time, in the first round or 15 seconds into the 12th round.
“I have that ability to do anything I want. I am the most dangerous man in the division, hands down. There hasn’t been anyone I have fought that I haven’t knocked out.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Your pneumonia not caused by cold weather

— 1st March 2018

Experts explain what you may not know about this respiratory infection Ogechukwu Agwu Pneumonia, a respiratory infection that inflames the air sac, affects the lungs. Indeed, both lungs could be affected, depending on the severity. The infections could be bacterial, viral or fungal. To say the lease, it is a deadly disease, especially for children…

  • Adopt more proactive measures against cancer, expert urges govts

    — 1st March 2018

    A health expert, Prof. Cyril Ige, has called on the three tiers of government in Nigeria to be more proactive in the fight against cancer. Ige made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos during a three-day prostate cancer screening organised by El-Lab Medical Diagnostic and Research Laboratory…

  • Trouble for Nigeria as US nears world’s biggest oil producer

    — 1st March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu with agency report The United States  will overtake Russia as the world’s biggest oil producer, if not this year, but by 2019 at the latest, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has decleared. This was even as US oil imports dropped to its lowest level since 2001. IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol, said this…

  • Customs raids Lekki car mart, seizes 17 vehicles worth NIbn

    — 1st March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe About 18 assorted cars including one Rolls Royce, one Chryler, one Audi Q7, one Land Rover HSE and one Toyota Venza worth N1,035,232,046.13 have been confiscated by the Customs Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja, in a Lekki car mart. Other exotic cars are one Ford Taurus, one  Honda Cross tour, four Mercedes…

  • Terrorism: CBN warns Nigerians against virtual currencies

    — 1st March 2018

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again cautioned Nigerians to be wary of investments in cryptocurrency, stressing that virtual currencies are not legal tender in Nigeria. A press release issued by the bank on Wednesday, reiterated that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripples, Monero, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Onecoin, among others and Exchanges such as NairaEx were…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share