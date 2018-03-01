Wilder: I’m Anthony Joshua’s biggest threat

Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua “got it all wrong” when he picked Tyson Fury as his biggest threat and chose himself as the “most dangerous” heavyweight.

The American defends his WBC heavyweight title against Luis Ortiz in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, and could remain on collision course with fellow champion Joshua.

‘AJ’ singled out Fury as his most difficult future opponent in a past interview, but Wilder mocked this opinion as the ‘Bronze Bomber’ believes his fearsome punch power sets him apart from his rivals.

“If the people around Joshua really cared about him and loved him, I think someone should’ve tapped him on the shoulder and whispered in his ear to tell him he’s got it all wrong,” Wilder exclusively told Sky Sports.

“Everyone knows that Tyson Fury isn’t the biggest threat in the heavyweight division. Everyone knows who is the man in the heavyweight division, hands down.

“Everybody knows who has the power to beat anyone at any given time, in the first round or 15 seconds into the 12th round.

“I have that ability to do anything I want. I am the most dangerous man in the division, hands down. There hasn’t been anyone I have fought that I haven’t knocked out.”