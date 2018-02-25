The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Wike’s Sun, Silverbird awards: PDP made good choice – Obuah

Wike’s Sun, Silverbird awards: PDP made good choice – Obuah

— 25th February 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Felix Obuah, has expressed joy over the commendations that have greeted the choice of the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, for the prestigious Sun Governor of the Year 2017 and Silverbird Man of the Year 2017 awards.

  Obuah, who spoke in Port Harcourt, yesterday, declared that the choice of Wike as the candidate of the party in 2015 was a good and wise one.

  He lauded Wike for his developmental strides especially in areas of infrastructure and human capacity development in the state.

The PDP chairman said the party was not surprised that even those outside the state were appreciating the governor’s efforts, adding that “a gold fish has no hiding place.”

  He noted that less than three years in office, Wike has remarkably reshaped the state, saying that has proven that in deed good governance is possible if done with sincerity of purpose.

  Obuah said Wike deserved to be applauded for winning the two prestigious awards, considering the pedigree of those who were short-listed before he emerged the choice of the organisers.

  The PDP chairman declared that placed on merit, all the projects constructed and executed by Wike remain a model and unparalleled among similar projects by previous administrations in the state.

  Obuah said the party was also thankful to the Board and Management of The Sun Newspapers and Silverbird Group, as well as Nigerians, who voted for Wike online for finding him deserving of the awards, adding that the awards have further showcased Wike’s good works to Rivers people and Nigeria.

  He said: “Surely, a gold fish does not have a hiding place and that explains why Governor Wike’s excellent performances will continue to attract attention from both local, state, national and international communities.  That is what democracy and good governance is all about.

  “With less than three years down the line in his four-year tenure, the governor has garnered awards from a horde of reputable organisations around the globe, including the major media houses in the country. These awards just go to show that Wike is working.”

  Obuah urged the people of the state to continue to support the governor, adding that their support and appreciation would spur him to do more for them.

  “Governor Wike had also won Independent Newspaper Political Icon of the Year Award, New Telegraph Newspaper Man of the Year Award, among others. These are great feats and we celebrate him, giving thanks to God for the achievements,” Obuah added.

