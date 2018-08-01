Wike’s second term guaranteed – Obuah

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, Felix Obuah, has expressed optimism that Governor Nyesom Wike will win another term, if he accepts the calls to re-contest in 2019 election.

Obuah spoke in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, where he said that the developmental strides witnessed in the last three years in the state would guarantee victory for Governor Wike.

Obuah noted that while other political parties in the state, especially the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), were busy spreading lies and unfounded propaganda against Governor Wike with the aim of deceiving the people, the governor has responded with executing and commissioning of more projects.

Obuah said that Governor Wike had, within three years of his first term, made phenomenal achievements in all sectors of the economy.

The PDP chairman emphasised that the governor had demystified governance, adding that for the first time in the history of Rivers State, a sitting governor has successfully won the hearts of Rivers people across ethnic, religious, economic and socio-political divides.

He added that the endorsement for second term by several groups, is a humble way of showing the governor their appreciation for a job well done.

READ ALSO: 162 people die in road crashes in Niger

According to Obuah, “You could see that all ethnic groups have endorsed him for a second term; so have all the religious organisations, women and youths groups, as well as traditional rulers and the non-indigenes including members of the opposition parties.

“Rivers people are happy with Governor Wike and that explains the increased clamour for him to run in 2019, so as to continue with the good job.

“The people are right because APC has demonstrated that it represents nothing but starvation, nepotism and wanton destruction of lives and properties. APC is not an option and has no good plans for Nigeria and Rivers State in particular”, Obuah stated.

He emphasised that APC lacked the moral justification to canvass for votes in Rivers, following what he called the “deliberate plans by the federal government to strangulate its (Rivers) economy”.

“How could they expect votes in Rivers State when they have deliberately abandoned the Port Harcourt International Airport and seaport to rot away, knowing that these are important and veritable sources to boost the economy of the state”, he posited.

READ ALSO: Aisha Buhari departs Abuja for Ouagadougou on Cancer awareness campaign

Obuah further stated that Governor Wike has done so much for the people, adding that they could not wait for 2019 to have him back at the Brick House.

According to the state’s PDP Chairman, the Governor “broke the records, when he finally laid to rest the upland/riverine dichotomy, a situation regrettably promoted ethnic hatred among the people of the state”.