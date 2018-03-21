The Sun News
Wike woos leading European investors

— 21st March 2018

• Assembly confirms 4 commissioner-nominees,  LG boss

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on leading European investors to invest in Rivers.   

He said his administration has implemented sound economic policies and programmes which will make the state the investment destination of Nigeria. 

Speaking during a special investment programme, organised for Rivers State by the Financial Times tagged: ‘Invest in Rivers State’ in London, yesterday, Wike told the select investors at the event that return on investment in the state is the  highest in the country.

He said: “The Government of Rivers State remains committed to making Rivers the best place in Nigeria to live, work and do business through the implementation of sound policies and creating the enabling peaceful, secure and friendly environment for doing business. Investors are warmly welcomed, Rivers State awaits you.”

The governor assured intending investors that his administration  has lined out incentives which have made the  state investor friendly. He added that the government, under his leadership, has provided visibility gap funding, minimum revenue guarantee, provision of land for development, provision of subsidies and reduction/exemption from payment of taxes and levies.

“There is a stable, focused and progressive government that is committed to the state’s economic objectives, which is to build a strong, balanced and growing economy for Rivers State. 

“The government has created the most business friendly environment for Rivers State with unprecedented investments in infrastructure, tax reforms and related economic incentives to reduce cost of doing business.

“We have given unprecedented attention to security of life and property, Rivers State is now safe and secure for businesses and investors,” he said.

The governor added that his administration has eliminated double taxation, instituted expeditious processing and grant of land documents, facilitation of investment processes and regulatory approvals.

Wike said intending investors in oil and gas would benefit from the presence of the Oil and Gas Free Zone, noting that the facility provides opportunities for the establishment of businesses across the oil and gas value chain.

The governor declared that the Rivers State Government has institutionalised laws, processes and policies  to protect investments in the state. 

He said: “Besides national laws, the Rivers State Government has also put in place appropriate legal framework to promote and protect investments.”

In his remarks, Commercial Director of Financial Times in charge of Africa and Middle East, Mark Cowardine, assured Wike that the message of the investment potential of Rivers State will promote economic growth in the state. 

Vice Chairman of Westminster Africa Business Group, Mr. Tim Johnsen, noted that the presentation of Wike has highlighted key areas of investments to be explored by European investors.

Chief Executive Officer of Invest Africa and United Kingdom Business Council for Africa, Karen Taylor, said the state government has redefined the economic advantage of Rivers, making it attractive to the world.

Leyla Boulton, Editor, Special Reports of Financial Times, said Rivers state has become Nigeria’s leading economic destination due to the programmes initiated by Wike. 

Imad Mesdoua, senior consultant at Control Risks, expressed satisfaction with the quality of information and opportunities which  Wike has exposed to Europe on Rivers State. 

Wike was accompanied by Senator George Sekibo, Commissioner for Information and Communication, Emma Okah, Chairman of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Chief Ferdinand Anabrabra, Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye and former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara. 

Meanwhile, Rivers State House of Assembly yesterday, screened and confirmed four commissioner-nominees and Caretaker Committee Chairman (CTC) as well as members of Degema Local Government Area, as requested by Wike.

The governor had, on March 9, 2018, through the Speaker, Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani, written to the Assembly, requesting the screening and confirmation of Mrs. Nancy Nwankwo, Michael West,  Chinyere Igwe and Dr. Reason Onya, for the position of commissioners.

