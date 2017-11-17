Wike wins New Telegraph ‘Man of the Year’ award

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has won the New Telegraph Newspaper Man of The Year 2017 Award.

This was conveyed in a letter to the governor which stated that the formal presentation of the award would be done on November 25, 2017, in Lagos.

Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, said reasons for the choice of the governor for the award, were in recognition of Wike’s outstanding achievements and activities in office.

Egbemode further said Wike was adjudged by a panel of judges who subjected the candidates to a thorough scrutiny.

“In particular, the Governor’s rising profile in the management of State resources, projects execution, massive construction of roads, renovation of general hospitals and schools in the State and others, are some of the considerations that placed Rivers State at the top in the stiff competition.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has accepted the award and promised to do more for the people of the state.