Wike wins international sports award

— 29th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has been nominated for the International Sports Press Association-Africa (AIPS) Africa Power of Power (POS) Award.

In a nomination letter to the Rivers State Governor, President AIPS Africa, Mitchell Obi said Governor Wike is being recognised for his remarkable fidelity in raising the bar of sports matters and using sports as a catalyst for development.

The AIPS Africa also recognised the role of Governor Wike in Nigeria through the use of sports as a tool to engage  the youth.

The letter read: “The decoration of this badge of honour will take place at the continental meeting in Brussels on the 8th/9th of May 2018”.

The AIPS Africa also stated that Governor Wike is expected to deliver a lecture on the topic: “Peace and Progress through Sports in the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria “ to the full house of the 94 year old International Sports Press Association (AIPS) comprising no fewer than 108 countries.

While congratulating the Rivers State Governor, the AIPS Africa President praised his commitment to the growth of sports in the continent.

It will be recalled that Rivers State recently hosted the African Wrestling Championship considered the very best.

Meanwhile, President and sole sponsor of Nigeria Premier Football League debutants, Go-Round Football Club of Omoku,  Felix Obuah, has felicitated with Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Wike, following his nomination for the prestigious International Sports Press Association-Africa (AIPS) Africa Power of Sports (POS) award.

Obuah, in a statement issued yesterday, in Port Harcourt, lauded Governor Wike for the harvest of awards and described the development as a testimony of the governor’s untiring quest for sports development in the State and country.

He said the Africa POS Award on the governor has marked Wike out as a brand ambassador of sports development, saying that the feat came on the heels of the successful hosting of the African Wrestling Championship, which was adjudged the best in the continent in recent times.

“For me, this award is very significant for two reasons. One, the President of AIPS, Mr. Mitchell Obi is an icon in sports journalism and one of Africa’s best, and I deem it a privilege that the good works being done by Mr. Projects has continued to draw the attention of the international community.

“Two, the 94 years old body (AIPS) commands an enviable pedigree with membership drawn across no fewer than 108 countries.  For me, it is a great honour and a no mean achievement for His Excellency and I am proud of him”, Obuah expressed.

Obuah, who is also the State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed confidence that the award would spur Governor Wike into greater enthusiasm, as he continues to unfold his master plan to make Rivers  the sports hub of the nation.

The Go-Round FC boss, who is also Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), commended Governor Wike on his policy of developing other segments of sports and urged him to keep up the tempo.

He assured that posterity would certainly celebrate him (Wike) among the heroes of the State.

