Wike urges youths to work for better Nigeria

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerian youths not to only be change agents or freedom fighters, but to be fully involved in the pursuit of a better Nigeria.

Wike spoke yesterday, at Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex, Civic Centre, Port Harcourt, during an elective congress of the National Youths of Nigeria (NYCN), tagged: ‘Rivers 2018’, that produced Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, as the new chairman of a faction of the council.

The governor, who was represented by his Commissioner for Youth Development, Akro Alfred Tobi, urged youths to use their strength to change the narrative of the nation.

Wike said: “The choice of Rivers State to host this congress, is an honour and a show of regard for the development in the state, driven by the current administration.

“The youths should not be only change agents and freedom fighters, but involve in securing the future of the nation. With the strength of the youths of the nation, it should be used to change the narratives of the nation.”

However, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the council, Makole Azugbene, who was also a former chairman of the body, commended the youths for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the process.

He charged the newly elected chairman to ensure youths were carried along in the scheme of things that pertain to NYCN.