Home / National / Wike urges youths to work for better Nigeria
WIKE

Wike urges youths to work for better Nigeria

— 9th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerian youths not to only be change agents or freedom fighters, but to be fully involved in the pursuit of a better Nigeria.

Wike spoke yesterday, at Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex, Civic Centre, Port Harcourt, during an elective congress of the National Youths of Nigeria (NYCN), tagged: ‘Rivers 2018’, that produced Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, as the new chairman of a faction of the council.

The governor, who was represented by his Commissioner for Youth Development, Akro Alfred Tobi, urged youths to use their strength to change the narrative of the nation.

Wike said: “The choice of Rivers State to host this congress, is an honour and a show of regard for the development in the state, driven by the current administration.

“The youths should not be only change agents and freedom fighters, but involve in securing the future of the nation. With the strength of the youths of the nation, it should be used to change the narratives of the nation.”

However, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the council, Makole Azugbene, who was also a former chairman of the body, commended the youths for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the process.

He charged the newly elected chairman to ensure youths were carried along in the scheme of things that pertain to NYCN.

 

 

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 9th August 2018 at 7:49 am
    This territory natives of this generation are already working for an end of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics which secures existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation in this 21st century world international order under Southern Countries Union- SCU. This territory natives of this generation are already working for an end of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., an end of the clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy- which the bandit call Wike is among. The final conquest has begun which is the conquest of Sokoto. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

