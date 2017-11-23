The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Wike urges clerics to work for enthronement of rule of law
23rd November 2017 - Kaduna residents sensitised on enforcement of door-door waste, levy collection
23rd November 2017 - Maina: Reps grill Dambazau, Oyo-Ita, Malami
23rd November 2017 - Lagos police command gets new PRO
23rd November 2017 - Engage govt-approved waste vendors, Ogun tells firms
23rd November 2017 - Anambra guber: Money exchanged hands, NBA alleges
23rd November 2017 - UNDP constructs 300 houses for Borno IDPs
23rd November 2017 - BREAKING: Obanikoro to officially defect to APC weekend
23rd November 2017 - 17 books everyone should read, according to Bill Gates
23rd November 2017 - NYSC unites Nigerians after civil war – Gov. Bagudu
Home / National / Wike urges clerics to work for enthronement of rule of law

Wike urges clerics to work for enthronement of rule of law

— 23rd November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on Christian clerics to work for the enthronement of the rule of law by the Federal Government.

Governor Wike said that the relegation of the rule of law by the Federal Government to the back ground has led to the rise of atrocities by agencies of the Federal Government against opposition States.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, during the fourth anniversary celebration of Fire Brand Apostolic Ministry Worldwide, at Ibadan, Oyo State, urged the Church to rise to the occasion and pray for God’s intervention to stop the atrocity perpetrated in the country.

Governor Wike also reiterated his call that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government should engage in the anti-corruption fight holistically as promised Nigerians.

The governor noted that the selective fight against corruption by the Federal Government was targeted at members of the opposition, stressing that such acts encouraged corruption among the ruling party.

In the words of Governor WIke, “When the present administration at the centre came on board, they preached change. They told Nigerians that they are going to change the country, they talked about corruption, and they talked about hunger in the land. But, two years down the line, it appears that the hunger is even multiplying. It appears also that the corruption they talked about has even doubled.

“The unfortunate thing is that the anti-corruption fight is sectional. When the opposition political party is involved in corruption, they will be humiliated, tried, published on the pages of newspapers and prosecuted, even though they have not been able to get one single conviction.

“But, when members of the ruling party are involved in corruption, it is covered. Therefore, as a church, we must rise and pray for this country. The country must be delivered.”

Commenting on the transformation of the church, Governor Wike thanked the General Overseer for his dedication in the service of God, pointing out that he has demonstrated character and prudent management of church wealth for the growth of the church.

“The transformation that has taken place in the church within a period of three years, shows that the General Overseer, his family and members of the church seek God with all their hearts. The General Overseer has shown character and prudent management of the resources of the church, “Governor Wike said.

Earlier, the General Overseer of the Fire Brand Apostolic Ministry Worldwide, Pastor Olufemi Odeyale, attributed the development and transformation of the church to God.

Pastor Odeyale noted the development and people-oriented projects, as well as programmes of the State Government, has earned him international awards and urged the governor not to turn away from God.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wike urges clerics to work for enthronement of rule of law

— 23rd November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on Christian clerics to work for the enthronement of the rule of law by the Federal Government. Governor Wike said that the relegation of the rule of law by the Federal Government to the back ground has led to the rise of…

  • Kaduna residents sensitised on enforcement of door-door waste, levy collection

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna Staff of ZL Global Alliance, on Thursday, staged a walk to sensitise residents of Kaduna State on the enforcement of door-to-door waste and revenue collection beginning, Monday, this week. ZL Global Alliance is a solid waste management company engaged by the Kaduna State Government to be sole waste manager that will…

  • Maina: Reps grill Dambazau, Oyo-Ita, Malami

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives’ adhoc committee investigating allegations trailing the re-appearance and reinstatement of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina into the Federal Civil Service, has commenced its 2-day investigative hearing. On hand to give testimonies on the controversial re-instatement of the former pensions…

  • Lagos police command gets new PRO

    — 23rd November 2017

    The Lagos State police command now has a new spokesman. He is Chike Godwin Oti. Oti would be taking over from Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police. Oti is from Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State. He enlisted into the police on May 18, 1992 as a Cadet Sub-Inspector of Police and…

  • Engage govt-approved waste vendors, Ogun tells firms

    — 23rd November 2017

    The Ogun State Government has called on industries operating in the state to engage government-approved waste vendors as part of their contribution towards supporting the State at protecting the environment. Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, made the call while inspecting some industries in Odogbolu and Obafemi-Owode Local Government Areas of the state said industries…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share