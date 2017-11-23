Wike urges clerics to work for enthronement of rule of law

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on Christian clerics to work for the enthronement of the rule of law by the Federal Government.

Governor Wike said that the relegation of the rule of law by the Federal Government to the back ground has led to the rise of atrocities by agencies of the Federal Government against opposition States.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, during the fourth anniversary celebration of Fire Brand Apostolic Ministry Worldwide, at Ibadan, Oyo State, urged the Church to rise to the occasion and pray for God’s intervention to stop the atrocity perpetrated in the country.

Governor Wike also reiterated his call that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government should engage in the anti-corruption fight holistically as promised Nigerians.

The governor noted that the selective fight against corruption by the Federal Government was targeted at members of the opposition, stressing that such acts encouraged corruption among the ruling party.

In the words of Governor WIke, “When the present administration at the centre came on board, they preached change. They told Nigerians that they are going to change the country, they talked about corruption, and they talked about hunger in the land. But, two years down the line, it appears that the hunger is even multiplying. It appears also that the corruption they talked about has even doubled.

“The unfortunate thing is that the anti-corruption fight is sectional. When the opposition political party is involved in corruption, they will be humiliated, tried, published on the pages of newspapers and prosecuted, even though they have not been able to get one single conviction.

“But, when members of the ruling party are involved in corruption, it is covered. Therefore, as a church, we must rise and pray for this country. The country must be delivered.”

Commenting on the transformation of the church, Governor Wike thanked the General Overseer for his dedication in the service of God, pointing out that he has demonstrated character and prudent management of church wealth for the growth of the church.

“The transformation that has taken place in the church within a period of three years, shows that the General Overseer, his family and members of the church seek God with all their hearts. The General Overseer has shown character and prudent management of the resources of the church, “Governor Wike said.

Earlier, the General Overseer of the Fire Brand Apostolic Ministry Worldwide, Pastor Olufemi Odeyale, attributed the development and transformation of the church to God.

Pastor Odeyale noted the development and people-oriented projects, as well as programmes of the State Government, has earned him international awards and urged the governor not to turn away from God.