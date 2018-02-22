The Sun News
Wike, type of leader Nigeria needs –Na'Abba

— 22nd February 2018

Former speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’ Abba, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a type of leader needed for the rapid development of the country.
Na’ Abba endorsed Wike’s brand of politics, which he said is focused on the development of all communities, kindness to all politicians irrespective of their political affiliation and display of uncommon maturity in all political situations.
The former speaker said this, yesterday, after commissioning the Edeoha-Ikata-Ochigba Road in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.
He said with Wike’s political attitude and high level performance in office, he will grow to be Nigeria president.
“The message I have for Wike is that this kind-hearted politics, this statesmanship that you have demonstrated, please continue.
“Nigeria needs politicians like Wike. With this kind of posture, one day, you will become the president of Nigeria.
“Should you declare for the presidency one day, count on my support and that of those under me. What we need in this country is this kind of attitude, an attitude of friendship,” he said.
Na’ Abba commended the governor for playing inclusive politics that promotes development, explaining that it takes statesmanship for a governor to construct projects in the communities of his opponents.
He noted that the brand of politics being practiced by Wike will introduce sanity into the political terrain.
On his part, his former deputy, Prince Chibudom Nwuche, said Wike is not just a politician but a statesman.
He alleged that the Edeoha-Ikata-Ochigba Road was abandoned by former governor, Chibuike Amaechi, because of him (Nwuche).
The former deputy speaker noted that Wike released funds for the construction of the road despite the fact he (Nwuche) is a member of the APC.
He said: “I tell people that politics is about the people. People love Wike for his good works. They love him for the love he has for Ahoada people. I urge him to keep being the good person that he is.”
In his response, Wike said he constructed the road in fulfilment of his promise to Nwuche.
“This road was abandoned because of Nwuche and I gave him my word that we shall construct the road. We cannot allow our people to suffer simply because their leader belongs to another political party.”
Wike said under his leadership, there is no politics of victimisation because everyone is carried along in the spirit of New Rivers State.
“There is no politics of victimisation in Rivers state. The only political party we have in this state is Rivers state. All of us are working for Rivers state,” he said.
Commissioner for Works, Dum Dekor, disclosed that the length of the road is 8.4 kilometres. Member representing Ahoada East Constituency 2, Ehie Edison, stated that the people will support Wike for a second term.

