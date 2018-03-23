I may write another letter, says Obasanjo

• Says CNM now has 3m members

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he could write another letter on burning national issues.

He, however, said it could take a little while before penning such letter.

“After my last letter, it will take sometime before I write another one.”

Obasanjo said this at the 14th annual lecture of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WimBiz), a non–governmental organisation.

He spoke on the theme: Press for progress: Women in politics and nation-building.

Obasanjo also revealed at the event that the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) is making appreciable progress in mobilising Nigerians ahead of 2019.

The former president said over 3,000,000 people, including himself, have registered as members.

He reiterated that the movement would make inroad into the grassroots across the country and insisted that he would pull out if CNM morphs into a political party or sponsor persons for elective offices in future, general elections.

On the theme of the lecture, Obasanjo noted that women have not done enough for themselves to take reasonable positions in Nigeria’s political space.

He noted that there is no tradition or culture that encourages subjugation of women in Nigeria, but blamed shortchanging of womenfolk in the scheme of things on “male chauvinism mentality and selfishness of men.

“Human beings are the same, men and women. We need fair treatment of women. Gender inequality has cost Africa so much.

“Negotiate as 2019 elections is coming, but, the table is turned against you.

“In 2019 elections, women must have a place of honour. “You should all say ‘enough is enough.’ Women, as the majority, must be reckoned with in the overiding interest of the general good of our people. The society must correct the impression that it is only women who have nothing to do or have been failing other endeavours that go into politics…”