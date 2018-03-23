The Sun News
Latest
23rd March 2018 - I may write another letter, says Obasanjo
23rd March 2018 - Obasanjo loses father-in- law, Abebe, at 99
23rd March 2018 - Buhari’s ERGP can’t lift Nigerians out of poverty –Gates
23rd March 2018 - Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee, confirms 5 others
23rd March 2018 - 2 feared killed in fresh Benue attack
22nd March 2018 - Soludo, Ogbu, Rewane to train Obiano’s cabinet members
22nd March 2018 - Just In: Obasanjo’s father-in-law, Abebe dies at 99
22nd March 2018 - Dapchi girls’ release shows Buhari’s political will – Okorocha
22nd March 2018 - Girl, 18, found with slit throat in Gombe pit
22nd March 2018 - Workers enhancement: NEPAD moves for repositioning
Home / Cover / National / I may write another letter, says Obasanjo

I may write another letter, says Obasanjo

— 23rd March 2018

• Says CNM now has 3m members

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he could write another letter on burning national issues.

  He, however, said it could take a little while before penning such letter.

“After my last letter, it will take sometime before I write another one.”

Obasanjo said this at the 14th annual lecture of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WimBiz), a non–governmental organisation.

He spoke on the theme: Press for progress: Women in politics and nation-building.

Obasanjo also revealed at the event that the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) is making appreciable progress in mobilising Nigerians ahead of 2019.

The former president said over 3,000,000 people, including himself, have registered as members.

He reiterated that the movement would make inroad into the grassroots across the country and insisted that he would pull out if CNM morphs into a political party or sponsor persons for elective offices in future, general elections.

On the theme of the lecture, Obasanjo noted that women have not done enough for themselves to take reasonable positions in Nigeria’s political space.

He noted that there is no tradition or culture that encourages subjugation of women in Nigeria, but blamed shortchanging of womenfolk in the scheme of things on “male chauvinism mentality and selfishness of men.

“Human beings are the same, men and women. We need fair treatment of women. Gender inequality has cost Africa so much.

“Negotiate as 2019 elections is coming, but, the table is turned against you.   

“In 2019 elections, women must have a place of honour. “You should all say ‘enough is enough.’ Women, as the majority, must be reckoned with in the overiding interest of the general good of our people. The society must correct the impression that it is only women who have nothing to do or have been failing other endeavours that go into politics…”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I may write another letter, says Obasanjo

— 23rd March 2018

• Says CNM now has 3m members Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he could write another letter on burning national issues.   He, however, said it could take a little while before penning such letter. “After my last letter, it will take sometime before I write another one.” Obasanjo said this at the…

  • Obasanjo loses father-in- law, Abebe, at 99

    — 23rd March 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s father in-law and former boss of the United African Company (UAC), Dr. Christopher Abebe, is dead. He died yesterday afternoon at the age of 99 in Iruekpen in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State during a brief illness. The late nonagenarian was the father of the late wife…

  • Buhari’s ERGP can’t lift Nigerians out of poverty –Gates

    — 23rd March 2018

    … No. You’re wrong –el Rufai Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, yesterday, criticised the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), saying it does not reflect people’s needs. Gates, who stated this at the expanded National Economic Council on Investment in Human Capital, presided over by…

  • Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee, confirms 5 others

    — 23rd March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate, yesterday, rejected the nomination of Dr. Asheikh A. Maidugu as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), citing concerns over his ability to take independent decisions on crucial economic matters. The Senate, however, confirmed 5 others including 2 deputy governors of the…

  • 2 feared killed in fresh Benue attack

    — 23rd March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Two persons have been reportedly killed after suspected Fulani herdsmen yesterday attacked Tse-Semaka, near Branch Umenger, in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. Although details of the attack were still sketchy at the time of this report, sources in the area disclosed that the herdsmen stormed the village at about 7am…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share