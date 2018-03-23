The Sun News
Wike swears in 4 commissioners

Wike swears in 4 commissioners

— 23rd March 2018

• ‘Neighbourhood corps has come to stay’

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, administered oath of office on four new commissioners to further strengthen the machinery of government.

Also, Wike administered oath of office on Boma Dappa, as the caretaker committee chairman of Degema Local Government Area. 

Performing the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said there would be a minor cabinet reshuffle.

He urged the new commissioners to see their appointments as a privilege to serve the people and not an opportunity for self-enrichment. 

The governor urged the commissioners to establish themselves as persons who are known for the development of the state. 

He said: “These appointments are not opportunities for appointees to enrich  themselves. If you attempt to enrich yourselves, there will be consequences.

“Anyone who attempts to derail our vision, we will not notify the person before he is shown the way out. We are determined to move the state  to the next level.”

He called on the new commissioners to show loyalty to the administration as they work  towards a New Rivers State. 

“I demand total loyalty. If you divide your loyalty, you will not be in my cabinet. This administration is determined to actualise its vision for the state,” he said.

The new commissioners are Mrs Nancy Nwankwo, Mr Chinyere Igwe, Mr. Michael West and Dr. Reason Onya.

He directed the caretaker committee chairman of Degema council to pay salaries and work with security agencies to maintain security in the area.

He urged the chairman to ensure regular  payment of salaries, saying salary payment should not be compromised. 

Meanwhile, Wike has declared that the Neighbourhood Safety Corps has come to stay in the state, noting that opponents of the corps should approach the courts for redress. 

This was even as the the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) declared support for the Neighbourhood corps.

The body said it will help resolve the security challenges in the state.

Wike spoke yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the CAN members, at the  Government House, Port Harcourt, saying he would not be moved by the negative propaganda, blackmail and politicisation of security by the All Progressives Congress (APC). 

“I assented to a law constitutionally passed by the House of Assembly and they say I must be punished for carrying out my constitutional responsibility. I prefer that I have done my work, so I can die than not doing it and still die.

“What are they afraid of that they are telling people that they will carry arms. Look at what the law says. If you are giving out information, criminals will come after you. They will not carry arms without the approval of the security agencies. 

“They are now trying to politicise the whole outfit. The law has come to stay. If they don’t like it, the courts are there for them to challenge it. 

“Rivers State Government is not the first state that initiated Neighbourhood Safety Corps. It was started by Lagos State Government.  

“When criminal activities became so much in the state, everyone focused on prayers and did everything humanly possible to support security agencies,” the governor said.

