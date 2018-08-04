What Wike should do next

Of course, it is not possible to fix every rundown family house before 2019, but the governor should begin this scheme and lay the foundation for subsequent interventions. Thus, now, as one comes over to Rivers State to appreciate the renovated schools and other public buildings, one should also appreciate the ultimate building, that is, the home. This suggestion is being made to Wike because it is only him amongst Nigeria’s 36 state governors who has shown an iota of commitment to public accountability and this sort of accountability requires a will and he has demonstrated such will.