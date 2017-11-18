…Wins New Telegraph ‘Man of the Year’ award

The Sun News
Latest
18th November 2017 - Wike seeks prayers for Nigeria’s unity
18th November 2017 - EFCC arrests ex-SGF, Anyim for alleged siphon of N13bn ecological fund
18th November 2017 - Adaobi 09067018265
18th November 2017 - Buhari’s govt lacks political will to fight corruption, says Falana
18th November 2017 - MYSTERy BABY: 2 MONTHS OLD TALKS, HEALS IN AKURE
18th November 2017 - REV. SISTER ROTS IN JAIL
18th November 2017 - Sorry state: Imo school where pupils learn in private uncompleted building
18th November 2017 - 2018 budget: Changing the narrative
18th November 2017 - The other pension bodies that are not scandalised
18th November 2017 - Utopia of the Cultural Village
Home / Cover / National / Wike seeks prayers for Nigeria’s unity

Wike seeks prayers for Nigeria’s unity

— 18th November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike,   has declared that unless God intervenes in the situation of Nigeria, the country would slide further into developmental stagnation. The governor stated that Nigeria requires special prayers to ensure that it remains stable, despite the refusal of some top government officials to respect the rule of law.

Wike spoke yesterday, during a courtesy visit by members of the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He  said leaders should fear God and respect the rule of law in the interest of the country. The governor  noted that the  withdrawal of the security details of the Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano,  indicated a fundamental problem of lawlessness under the present dispensation.

He said: “If we don’t  seek the face of God, there will be no hope. Leaders should fear God and respect the rule of law.

“If God does not intervene  in Nigeria, the future is not bright. Nigeria requires prayers. What happened in Anambra State is a coup against a constitutionally elected governor “.

The governor assured  that his administration  would continue  to work with the Church in the State because  it  is the pillar of his State. He commended the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellow for promoting Christian unity, noting that with unity, the society would experience faster progress.

Earlier, the National President and International Director of Full Gospel Businessmen (Nigeria), Architect Ifeanyi Odedo, declared that the prayer of the fellowship was that the  State under the leadership of Governor Wike, would excel beyond expectations.

He thanked God for raising a man like Wike, who is addressing  the developmental challenges of the State and re-positioning the Rivers.

“There is a great rejoicing in the land.  The enemy might not be happy, but the truth is that you are doing a great work and we appreciate you.

“We want  to identify with the laudable efforts Your Excellency has undertaken  in this State. Thank God, Who has been faithful to this State for raising a man like you, who has become a transformer”.

The Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship are in the  State  for the Regional Convention  of the South-South.

…Wins New Telegraph ‘Man of the Year’ award

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has won the New Telegraph Newspaper Man of The Year 2017 Award.

This was conveyed in a letter to the governor, which stated that the formal presentation of the award would be done on November 25,  2017,  in Lagos.

Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, said  reasons for the choice of the governor for the award, were in recognition of  Wike’s outstanding achievements and activities in office. Egbemode further said Wike was adjudged by a panel of judges who subjected the candidates to a thorough scrutiny.

“In particular, the governor’s rising profile in the management of state resources, projects execution, massive construction of roads, renovation of general hospitals and schools in the state and others,  are some of the considerations that placed Rivers State at the top in the stiff competition.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has accepted the award and promised to do more for the people of the state.

Post Views: 22
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wike seeks prayers for Nigeria’s unity

— 18th November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike,   has declared that unless God intervenes in the situation of Nigeria, the country would slide further into developmental stagnation. The governor stated that Nigeria requires special prayers to ensure that it remains stable, despite the refusal of some top government officials to respect the…

  • EFCC arrests ex-SGF, Anyim for alleged siphon of N13bn ecological fund

    — 18th November 2017

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, yesterday, arrested former Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Ayim Pius Anyim. The former Senate President was alleged to have used firms in which he has interest to award contracts to the tune of N13 billion from the Ecological Fund Account domiciled in his office. The anti graft agency…

  • Buhari’s govt lacks political will to fight corruption, says Falana

    — 18th November 2017

    By Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday, declared that despite its touted war against corruption, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration lacked the political will to tackle corruption in Nigeria. He equally urged the National Assembly to revisit the recent approval of $5.5bn loan request it granted the executive, insisting there was enough…

  • Kwara cassava farmers yet to benefit from N1bn agric loan – Secretary

    — 18th November 2017

    The Kwara Chapter of Cassava Growers Association of Nigeria, yesterday, said its members had not benefitted from the N1 billion Federal Government Agriculture Loan Scheme in the state. Mr. Sunday Moses, the secretary of the association, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in llorin. He said his members had acquired lands…

  • 11 countries to participate in 38th Kano International Trade Fair

    — 18th November 2017

    No fewer than 11 countries are expected to participate at the 38th Kano International Trade Fair scheduled to hold from Nov. 21 to Dec. 3. The Director, Business Development and Membership, Kano Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), Alhaji Attahiru Gwarzo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share