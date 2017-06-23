Wike sacks Works Commissioner

…As House of Assembly confirms 12 LG chairmen

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has relieved the State Commissioner of Works, Mr. Bathuel Harrison, of his appointment with immediate effect.

A statement issued yesterday, by Governor Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, directed the former commissioner to hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works.

No reason was given for his immediate removal.

Meanwhile, the State House of Assembly yesterday, screened and confirmed 12 Local Government Areas Caretaker Committee (CTC) Chairmen.

The screening followed a letter from Governor Wike to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, requesting the approval for appointment of the 12 CTC chairmen and members.

Twenty lawmakers at the plenary voted for the appointment of the LGA officials.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Igbani-Owaji Ibani, charged the newly confirmed CTC chairmen and members to serve their people effectively.

However, the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government, Kelechi Nworgu , has tasked the new CTC bosses to ensure that there was peace and security in their respective local government areas.

He warned that the House of Assembly would not overlook their activities, charging them to leave indelible marks at the end of their tenure.