Wike returns, pledges to sustain developmental projects 

— 10th November 2017

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has assured the people that he will sustain the delivery of developmental projects across the state.

The governor, who returned  to the state, yesterday, after his international and national engagements, was received at the Port Harcourt Air Force Base by his deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo and his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke.

Wike immediately embarked on project inspection as he visited ongoing reconstruction of a section of Aba Road, at Garrison.

The governor directed the contractor to ensure the reconstruction is completed on time and on schedule.

Hundreds of residents trooped out at Garrison, to welcome the governor. They sang Wike’s praises for working for the people of the state.

On Monday, October 30, 2017, Wike was honoured with the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award,” at the United Nations Plaza by the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA).

On November 6, Wike delivered a lecture at Chatham House, London, the United Kingdom, on “Defining development for Rivers State and steps to sustainable implementation.”

