Home / National / Sports / Wike, Real Madrid finalize plans to establish Academy

Wike, Real Madrid finalize plans to establish Academy

— 17th October 2017

 

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has met with the management of the Real Madrid Foundation, as part of the requirements to establish a Real Madrid affiliated Football Academy in the state.

Officials of the Real Madrid Foundation were led by the Managing Director, Julio Gonzalez and International Area Manager, Rosa Roncal Gimenez.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Mr. Boma Iyaye, was also present at the meeting.

The meeting, which held at the Real Madrid Foundation Office, at the Santiago Bernabéu, witnessed both parties concluding discussions on partnership.

Governor Wike said that the deliberation was satisfactory, noting that the partnership has reached its high point.

He said that the Academy would help the state harness the opportunities inherent in football, as it would empower the upcoming generation.

He said: “This is the concluding part of the process of establishing a Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State. It is our dream to empower our youths through football.

“Today, you know that football is big business and one of the ways to improve the economy.

“This meeting is the height of our deliberation to get the Academy started. We are happy that this has gone on well. Rivers youths will reap the benefits of the Academy.”

Highpoint of the meeting was the presentation of a Special Real Madrid jersey inscribed “NEW” to the Rivers State Governor by the Managing Director of Real Madrid Foundation, Gonzalez.

