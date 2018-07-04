Wike, promise keeper – Tambuwal— 4th July 2018
- Engenni people laud Rivers gov, allege marginalisation
Tony John, Port Harcourt
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a promise keeper, who is committed to the development of the state.
Tambuwal spoke yesterday, when he commissioned the College of Medical Sciences building, at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, initiated and constructed by the Wike administration.
Tambuwal said: “I am tempted to recommend Wike so highly. He is the ‘Ekwueme of Rivers State’. It only takes a leader with a vision, passion and commitment to come up with this idea and implement it.”
The Sokoto State governor said no investment is greater than those in the area of education, pointing out that Wike deserves praises. He lauded the governor for projects that were tailored
to the needs of Rivers people and said such projects would enhance the development of the state.
“The projects are tailored along the needs of the people of Rivers State. It is a trend in governance to deliver projects based on the needs of the people.”
He said posterity would vindicate Wike and urged leaders to focus on development and de-emphasise issues which generate disunity.
On his part, Wike berated the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, for failing to attract a project to the state and accused him of resorting to falsehood on the execution of projects.
In his address, Governor Wike said: “There are several projects initiated, constructed and commissioned by my administration. Amaechi didn’t have meaningful projects, that is why he had no projects to commission. We have meaningful projects and we will continue to commission them.
“Projects like Sakpenwa-Bori Road, National Industrial Court, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Rivers State Ecumenical Centre, Federal High Court Complex, Court of Appeal, Igwuruta-Chokocho, College of Medical Sciences building, Elelenwo-Akpajo, Traditional Rulers Secretariat, Rumuokoro Market and Park, Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty, Government Secondary School, Onne, Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta and several others were the brainchild of this administration.
“Our projects have overwhelmed them, everyday they are worried. We are here to contribute our efforts to the development of Rivers State.”
He said instead of complaining about the high level performance of the present administration, the Minister of Transportation should focus his energy on the completion of the Port Harcourt
International Airport, revival of the seaports and the completion of the East-West Road.
“Look at the dilapidated nature of Port Harcourt International Airport, the abandoned seaports and the neglected East-West Road. Amaechi has not attracted a single project to Rivers State.
“As a Minister of State for Education, I brought the Faculty of Law at the University of Port Harcourt. I also attracted the Claude Ake Faculty of Social Sciences building. I attracted major grants of N500 million each to Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Ignatius Ajuru University and ensured the major rehabilitation of over 22 primary and secondary schools in the state.
“As minister of transportation, what have you done, what have you brought to your people. I challenge him to tell us just one project he attracted to Rivers State,” Wike said.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Wike approves automatic jobs for Rivers PhD graduates27th June 2018
-
Wike approves automatic job for Rivers PhD graduates26th June 2018
-
Projects delivery: I owe nobody apology, Wike declares21st June 2018
Latest
Wike, promise keeper – Tambuwal— 4th July 2018
Engenni people laud Rivers gov, allege marginalisation Tony John, Port Harcourt Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a promise keeper, who is committed to the development of the state. Tambuwal spoke yesterday, when he commissioned the College of Medical Sciences building, at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt,…
-
IPOB charges army to produce Kanu— 4th July 2018
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the United Nations, Britain, USA and other civilised nations to compel the Federal Government to produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who it alleged was abducted by Nigerian Army on September 14, 2017 when it invaded his home town, Isiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia…
-
Protesters overrun NASS— 4th July 2018
They were sponsored by gov, minister – Saraki Fred Itua, Abuja Armed policemen, yesterday, fired teargas to disperse hundreds of “anti-constituency project” protesters who were bent on forcing their way into the National Assembly. Trouble started at about 9:30am when over 500 protesters stormed the complex in 20 luxurious buses, armed with a public address…
-
Robbers kill 7 policemen in Abuja— 4th July 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja Seven policemen on security patrol duty have been killed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The policemen, comprising four personnel of the Police Mobile Force and three conventional policemen, also had their weapons carted way by armed men who attacked them. The incident happened on Monday night, at Galadimawa Village, a satellite…
-
30 convicted, 400 others facing trial for violating anti-grazing laws – Ortom— 4th July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that about 30 persons have been convicted, while 400 are standing trial for violating the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Law. Governor Ortom made the disclosure yesterday, when he received in audience, the Assistant Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)…
-
Entertainment
President Macron coming to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela– Femi Kuti— 3rd July 2018
Tosin Ajirire As Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti is getting ready to host President Emmanuel Macron tonight at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, he has exclusively opened up to The Daily Sun on what he would tell the French leader and the kind of songs he would play. You have the French President, Emmanuel Macron visiting…
South-West Report
Oyo: Olubadan, Soun absent as 36 monarchs get vehicles— 3rd July 2018
Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso I, and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, were absent, yesterday, as Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, presented 36 vehicles to 36 royal fathers across the state. The cars were presented to the monarchs at the Governor’s Office, beside parliament building, Secretariat, Ibadan. The programme…
-
Abuja Metro
NSCDC nabs 351 suspected vandals, saboteurs— 27th June 2018
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant General, Mr. Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu, has disclosed that the corps arrested 351 suspected vandals and economic saboteurs of critical infrastructure across the states. He explained that 62 suspects were convicted and 289 others under prosecution. He told the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr. Muhammad Uman,…
Oriental News
APC: Nkire makes case for good candidate in Abia— 29th June 2018
Leader of the Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, Chief Sam Nkire, has predicted that the party may lose the governorship election in the state if it does not field a candidate of Ukwa-Ngwa extraction. In a statement he personally signed, yesterday, Nkire said the reason no serious aspirant from the southern part…
-
Features
The Plateau Massacre: Victims groan in pains— 1st July 2018
Give graphic details of bloody attack from Jos hospital Henry Umahi and Gyang Bere Even a heart made of stone will melt at the sight of victims of last weekend’s bloody attack by Fulani herdsmen on 11 communities across three local government areas of Plateau State. At the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where scores…
Literary Review
Jacqueline Agweh: I started writing at 10— 23rd June 2018
Damiete Braide Jacqueline Agweh’s schedule is tight as a working class mother, but she remains dauntless in following her passion of creative writing. So far, she has these books to her credit: The Brown Family, A Place for Every Girl (2012), The Colour of My Tears (2014), and A Pelican of the Wilderness (2014). She…
-
Lifeline
Lagos fuel fire ignites panic in Apapa, Mile 2, Kirikiri— 2nd July 2018
Trucks, trailers cripple activities in Amuwo communities, others Tope Adeboboye Friday, June 29, 2018. It was the morning after the mayhem, the day after sheer hell poured down on Lagos in copious quantities. The gridlock on the Otedola Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – the scene of carnage and source of the unimaginable traffic…
Education Review
UWA pushes to curb immorality among students— 1st July 2018
Worried by the increasing spate of immoral behaviour among students, the University Women Association (UWA), University of Nigeria, Nsukka recently organised a sensitization workshop to educate students on expected good moral conducts in the university. In his remarks at the workshop, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Benjamin Ozumba urged students to spend their…
-
TSWeekend
Excitement as MTN takes Fela and The Kalakuta Queens to Abuja— 29th June 2018
After a successful run in Lagos, the critically acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, opened in Abuja on Friday June 8, 2018, courtesy of the MTN Foundation and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP). Fela and The Kalakuta Queens is a demonstration of the rich cultural heritage that Nigeria is blessed with. The play, which tells…
Opinion
The proposal for pilot ranches— 2nd July 2018
Chris Akiri The news, in almost all print and electronic media less than fortnight ago, that the Federal Government planned to establish ranches in 94 locations in ten States of the Federation — Adamawa, Benue, Ebonyi, Edo, Kaduna,Nasarawa, Oyo,Plateau, Taraba, and Zamfara — with the initial sum of N70 billion, and with a colossal sum…
Columnists
-
Umahi’s unnecessary fuss about street name— 4th July 2018
Humphrey C. Nsofor The people of Ebonyi and Anambra states have always enjoyed a wonderful relationship. It could not have been better. The media war, which the government of Engineer Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State launched against Anambra State over the renaming of the hitherto obscure Abakaliki Street in Awka is gratuitous and serves no…
-
When a president says ‘Let us pray’— 3rd July 2018
When news broke last week of the massacre of more than 150 women, children, and men in remote communities of Plateau State, everyone turned their attention to president Muhammadu Buhari for his explanation of how the mass murder of citizens on such a scale could take place in a country that is not at war….
-
Sorrow, tears, blood and Nigeria— 2nd July 2018
Everybody run run run Eh-ya! Everybody scatter scatter Eh-ya! Some people lost some bread Eh-ya! Someone nearly die Eh-ya! Someone just die Eh-ya! Police they come, army they come Eh-ya! Confusion everywhere Eh-ya! Seven minutes later All don cool down, brother Police don go away Army don disappear Them leave sorrow, tears and blood Them…
-
Notes from the Senate: Because I am involved— 1st July 2018
Nigeria is at war with itself. Like chickens, Nigerians face the knife everyday. As a young adult, never in my life have I been this scared. The closest I have had was in 1993-1994, when the election of Moshood Abiola was annulled. Today, Nigerians are poorer, more wretched, frustrated and now harbour suicidal thoughts. This…
-
Leadership lessons of a Rotarian— 30th June 2018
He was President of the Glamour Boys of Nigeria—a group of upwardly mobile young professionals who ruled the night and made waves at the old Niteshift Club in Ikeja, Lagos, where Ken-Caleb Olumese once held sway as a self-styled “Guv’nor.” For a graduate of Industrial Mathematics who veered into sports writing, entertainment journalism and ended…
-
Nigeria and blood on the Plateau— 29th June 2018
Twenty-Four hours to Super Eagles’ last group match against Argentina on Tuesday, which, eventually, ended the national team’s campaign at the World Cup in Russia, one post on Facebook, and the reactions therein, attracted my attention. It was an expression of wish by a versatile journalist, Emeka Alex-Duru, perhaps, borne out of frustration that the…
-
Dateline Awka: From Abakaliki to Club road?— 28th June 2018
In a recent report by Premium Times, Anambra State officials attempted to explain things. It is all about the change of street names, from Abakiliki Street to Club Street. The link is https://www. premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssoutheast/273513-why-we-renamed-abakaliki- street-in-awka-official.html We have read through the Anambra State press intervention on the why and how of the change of street name….
-
It’s your turn, Lalong— 28th June 2018
The governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, thought he was in a safe haven. He thought he was inhabiting an impenetrable fortress. He threw away the wisdom of the ancients, which teaches that what goes around comes around. His compulsive forgetfulness led him into a trance. That was why he overlooked the fact that Plateau,…
-
Generators: Killing us and the environment— 28th June 2018
Newton Jibunoh Barely eight years ago, I listened to a television programme in which a statistician responded to the reporter’s question on the power situation in Nigeria. While I don’t remember the whole response, I recall clearly that in it he stated that there must be about 50 million generators in Nigeria at the moment. That…
-
Security File: Intelligence and herdsmen— 28th June 2018
Ben Okezie When the unfortunate news about the invasion and subsequent killing of some villagers in Platueu State broke out during the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, many looked the way of security agencies, especially the police, Department of State Security (DSS) and the Civil Defence Corps for solutions. Many years have passed and we have…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply