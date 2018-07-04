Wike, promise keeper – Tambuwal

Engenni people laud Rivers gov, allege marginalisation Tony John, Port Harcourt Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a promise keeper, who is committed to the development of the state. Tambuwal spoke yesterday, when he commissioned the College of Medical Sciences building, at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, initiated and constructed by the Wike administration. Tambuwal said: “I am tempted to recommend Wike so highly. He is the ‘Ekwueme of Rivers State’. It only takes a leader with a vision, passion and commitment to come up with this idea and implement it.” The Sokoto State governor said no investment is greater than those in the area of education, pointing out that Wike deserves praises. He lauded the governor for projects that were tailored

to the needs of Rivers people and said such projects would enhance the development of the state. “The projects are tailored along the needs of the people of Rivers State. It is a trend in governance to deliver projects based on the needs of the people.” He said posterity would vindicate Wike and urged leaders to focus on development and de-emphasise issues which generate disunity. On his part, Wike berated the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, for failing to attract a project to the state and accused him of resorting to falsehood on the execution of projects. In his address, Governor Wike said: “There are several projects initiated, constructed and commissioned by my administration. Amaechi didn’t have meaningful projects, that is why he had no projects to commission. We have meaningful projects and we will continue to commission them.

“Projects like Sakpenwa-Bori Road, National Industrial Court, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Rivers State Ecumenical Centre, Federal High Court Complex, Court of Appeal, Igwuruta-Chokocho, College of Medical Sciences building, Elelenwo-Akpajo, Traditional Rulers Secretariat, Rumuokoro Market and Park, Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty, Government Secondary School, Onne, Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta and several others were the brainchild of this administration. “Our projects have overwhelmed them, everyday they are worried. We are here to contribute our efforts to the development of Rivers State.” He said instead of complaining about the high level performance of the present administration, the Minister of Transportation should focus his energy on the completion of the Port Harcourt