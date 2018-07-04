The Sun News
WIKE - TAMBUWAL

Wike, promise keeper – Tambuwal

— 4th July 2018
  • Engenni people laud Rivers gov, allege marginalisation

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a promise keeper, who is committed to the development of the state.

Tambuwal spoke yesterday, when he commissioned the College of Medical Sciences building, at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, initiated and constructed by the Wike administration.

Tambuwal said: “I am tempted to recommend Wike so highly. He is the ‘Ekwueme of Rivers State’. It only takes a leader with a vision, passion and commitment to come up with this idea and implement it.”

The Sokoto State governor said no investment is greater than those in the area of education, pointing out that Wike deserves praises. He lauded the governor for projects that were tailored

to the needs of Rivers people and said such projects would enhance the development of the state.

“The projects are tailored along the needs of the people of Rivers State. It is a trend in governance to deliver projects based on the needs of the people.”

He said posterity would vindicate Wike and urged leaders to focus on development and de-emphasise issues which generate disunity.

On his part, Wike berated the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, for failing to attract a project to the state and accused him of resorting to falsehood on the execution of projects.

In his address, Governor Wike said: “There are several projects initiated, constructed and commissioned by my administration. Amaechi didn’t have meaningful projects, that is why he had no projects to commission. We have meaningful projects and we will continue to commission them.

“Projects like Sakpenwa-Bori Road, National Industrial Court, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Rivers State Ecumenical Centre, Federal High Court Complex, Court of Appeal, Igwuruta-Chokocho, College of Medical Sciences building, Elelenwo-Akpajo, Traditional Rulers Secretariat, Rumuokoro Market and Park, Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty, Government Secondary School, Onne, Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta and several others were the brainchild of this administration.

“Our projects have overwhelmed them, everyday they are worried. We are here to contribute our efforts to the development of Rivers State.”

He said instead of complaining about the high level performance of the present administration, the Minister of Transportation should focus his energy on the completion of the Port Harcourt

International Airport, revival of the seaports and the completion of the East-West Road.

“Look at the dilapidated nature of Port Harcourt International Airport, the abandoned seaports and the neglected East-West Road. Amaechi has not attracted a single project to Rivers State.

“As a Minister of State for Education, I brought the Faculty of Law at the University of Port Harcourt. I also attracted the Claude Ake Faculty of Social Sciences building. I attracted major grants of N500 million each to Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Ignatius Ajuru University and ensured the major rehabilitation of over 22 primary and secondary schools in the state.

“As minister of transportation, what have you done, what have you brought to your people. I challenge him to tell us just one project he attracted to Rivers State,” Wike said.

Latest

WIKE - TAMBUWAL

Wike, promise keeper – Tambuwal

— 4th July 2018

Engenni people laud Rivers gov, allege marginalisation Tony John, Port Harcourt Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a promise keeper, who is committed to the development of the state. Tambuwal spoke yesterday, when he commissioned the College of Medical Sciences building, at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt,…

  • KANU - IPOB

    IPOB charges army to produce Kanu

    — 4th July 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the United Nations, Britain, USA and other civilised nations to compel the Federal Government to produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who it alleged was abducted by Nigerian Army on September 14, 2017 when it invaded his home town, Isiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia…

  • NASS - PROTESTERS

    Protesters overrun NASS

    — 4th July 2018

    They were sponsored by gov, minister – Saraki Fred Itua, Abuja Armed policemen, yesterday, fired teargas to disperse hundreds of “anti-constituency project” protesters who were bent on forcing their way into the National Assembly. Trouble started at about 9:30am when over 500 protesters stormed the complex in 20 luxurious buses, armed with a public address…

  • ROBBERS - POLICE

    Robbers kill 7 policemen in Abuja

    — 4th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Seven policemen on security patrol duty have been killed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The policemen, comprising four personnel of the Police Mobile Force and three conventional policemen, also had their weapons carted way by armed men who attacked them. The incident happened on Monday night, at Galadimawa Village, a satellite…

  • ORTOM - GRAZING LAW - TRIAL

    30 convicted, 400 others facing trial for violating anti-grazing laws – Ortom

    — 4th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that about 30 persons have been convicted, while 400 are standing trial for violating the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Law. Governor Ortom made the disclosure yesterday, when he received in audience, the Assistant Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)…

