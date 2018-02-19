Wike preaches unity, development in Rivers

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his call on Rivers politicians to promote the interest of the state over political considerations.

Wike said this, yesterday, during a reception after thechild dedication of Sir and Lady Marcus Nle-Ejji at the St Jude’s Military Church in Port Harcourt.

He advised politicians not to take actions that would negate the development of the state because of their political affiliations.

The governor said despite being a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he has continued to relate with friends in other parties because of the need to build a framework of peace across the state.

Wike noted that sustaining relationship across party lines could not stop political pursuit.

He said: “Whether or not you like my face, for now, I am the governor of Rivers State. It is by the grace of God that I occupy the office.

“I will not be the last governor of Rivers State. After me, God will also place another person in the same office. Therefore, we have no reason to disrupt the development process of the state. All of us must work on unity, as Rivers people to develop the state.”

Wike stressed that he would never plot bad against other politicians, but stressed that he will complete his constitutionally defined terms as nobody can force him out of leadership.

He urged Rivers politicians to use the child dedication of Nle-Ejji family, as a platform to promote friendship.

He thanked God for blessing the family after several years of waiting for a child, pointing out that they have proved to be believers in God.

The service was attended by Senator Magnus Abe, former deputy speaker of House of Representatives, Prince Chibodum Nwuche, member representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, Chidi Wihioka, Wike’s Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, member representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Mr. Barry Mpigi and leaders of PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, PDP stakeholders in Bonny Local Government Area of the state, have expressed concerns over alleged bad leadership in the area, calling on Wike to intervene.

The members, on the platform of Aggrieved Members of PDP in Bonny, also lamented alleged high level corruption among leaders of the party, which according to them, has left the party in a state of comatose in the council.

The group’s spokesman, Brown George, who spoke in Port Harcourt, yesterday, called on Wike to intervene, so as not to allow the development affect the party during the 2019 elections.

George accused a commissioner in Wike’s cabinet from the area, of allegedly running the party affairs as his personal business, especially in terms of appointment and sharing of party allocations to the council.

He further accused leaders of the party in the council of treating the insecurity in the Bonny waterways with laxity, while innocent citizens are attacked on daily basis by sea pirates.

“Misappropriation of funds are at its peak within the leaders. About N350 million are being paid by the multinational companies. Yet, there is nothing to show for it in our community. Lives of innocent citizens are being lost daily to piracy on the open seas. Yet, these people (leaders) don’t care to find solution to it. Instead, they choose to board multinational gun boats. They don’t care what happens to those that board the public boats.

“The state’s security statutory of N7 million that normally goes to the council monthly, are being shared among themselves.

“We are urging governor Wike to ensure there is peace by doing the needful, so as for the party stakeholders not to oppose themselves,” he said.

Also speaking, Allen Hart, urged the party leaders to use funds coming from the state government to provide social amenities and infrastructure in the area, as well as ensure fair sharing of party benefits among PDP members.