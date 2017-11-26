The Sun News
Wike preaches healthy political relationship 

26th November 2017

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday stated that despite political differences, key political leaders of the state still maintain a healthy relationship.

  Speaking during the burial of the late Pa Albert Mene, the father of the Executive Director, Finance at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Derek Mene, in Khana Local Government Area of the state, Wike said friendship endures over all other considerations. 

  He said: “We are still friends despite our political differences. Derek Mene is my friend, even though we disagree to agree.”

  The Governor described the burial of the late Pa Mene as a celebration of life, noting that he led a worthy life and left lasting legacies. 

  He said: “This is a celebration of life. For a man to beget a child like the Executive Director, Finance at the NDDC is not easy. I pray that God should continue to bless the family.”

  Wike appealed to political leaders of the state to always place Rivers first irrespective of their political inclination. 

In his comments, senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe, said all the political leaders in the state should work hard to improve the living conditions of the people. 

  Abe urged parents to train their kids to be self-reliant, stressing that proper training of children would help to stabilise the country. 

  Dignitaries at the burial included representative of the Senate President, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; Chairman of NDDC, Senator Ndoma Egba; and Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, Umana Okon Umana, among others.

Wike preaches healthy political relationship 

