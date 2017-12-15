Wike pledges to sustain religious tolerance in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the state will continue to promote religious tolerance for peaceful co-existence.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the leadership of Eckankar Nigeria at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike said every Nigerian is constitutionally empowered to practise the religion of his choice.

He said under his watch, nobody will discriminate against any religion as people have different ways to reach God.

“Which ever way you think you can reach God, do so. Religion is an individual thing. Nobody will be discriminated against on the basis of his religion in Rivers State,” he said.

The governor reiterated he would never let the people of the state down and assured that he will always use their mandate judiciously.

Earlier, the leader of Eckankar Nigeria and Regional Eck Spiritual Aide (RESA), Ifeatu Areh, predicted Governor Wike will govern Rivers State till 2023 because of his achievements which, he said, have made the people happy.

He said Rivers has experienced good governance under the leadership of Wike, and urged him to sustain the development agenda. He said Eckists were in Rivers State for their regional seminar with the theme: “The road to God: The adventure of a lifetime.”